EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is introducing the SEE-IT™ Award to highlight achievements in graphic novels. SEE-IT stands for Stories Engagingly Expressed-Illustratively Told. EBSCO, the provider of EBSCO eBooks™, Core Collections™ and the NoveList suite of products, has partnered with the Graphic Novel Committee of the Children’s Book Council to develop the SEE-IT Award.

In order to recognize the cultural and literary impact of graphic novels and to highlight achievements in this area, publishers are encouraged to submit titles for award consideration by February 14, 2017.

Criteria includes:



Literary quality

Interweaving of art and story

Lasting impact and distinguished contributions to the format and youth literature

An audience range of K-12, or young readers through young adult

Finalists will be announced in April and the winner will be announced by the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, Gene Luen Yang, at EBSCO’s K-12 and Public Library Luncheon at ALA-Annual in Chicago on June 25, 2017. Yang is a Printz Award winning author of American Born Chinese. He is also a two-time National Book Award finalist. Yang is the United States’ fifth National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature.

EBSCO Information Services Vice President of EBSCO eBooks, Ken Breen, says the SEE-IT Award underscores the increasing prominence and impact of graphic novels as a genre. “As a major provider of books, book recommendations and readers’ advisory services, EBSCO has witnessed the growing influence of graphic novels and the SEE-IT Award is a way to highlight emerging titles and authors and reward publishers providing these titles to libraries.” Breen says the award acknowledges the impact these books can have on students and the impact a robust library collection can have on readers. “Graphic novels engage young readers and appeal to visual learners boosting reading comprehension and a love of reading and we expect the SEE-IT Award to showcase this emerging genre and help schools and public libraries expand their collections.”

Publishers interested in submitting nominees for the SEE-IT Award can go to the SEE-IT website: http://www.ebsco.com/see-it before the February 14th deadline.

