SIG Announces New SIGnature Events for 2017

SIG, the premier membership organization for sourcing, procurement and outsourcing executives, today announces the launch of a SIGnature Event program and the preliminary calendar of events for 2017.

SIGnature Events, formerly referred to as Symposiums and Regional Roundtables, are one-day conferences for Fortune 500/Global 1000 professionals. These events kick off with an all-delegate breakfast, followed by a live peer-to-peer/grand roundtable, buy-side executive presentations and panel discussions. The SIGnature Events also feature an hour and a half of rotating roundtable sessions that facilitate open discussions on burning issues with smaller groups of delegates.

Over the course of these one-day events, senior buy-side executives from different industries share successes and failures, engage in open dialogues and address challenges faced by sourcing and outsourcing executives. Dates are currently on the calendar throughout 2017 in North America, the UK and Australia, including: New York, London, Seattle, Atlanta, Sydney, Columbus, Chicago, San Francisco, Minneapolis, Boston, Dallas, Toronto and Pittsburgh. For specific dates and details go to: http://sig.org/signature-events.

“Our program has grown significantly over the past few years as the sourcing/procurement/outsourcing function has gained more strategic prominence,” says SIG Vice President of Global Events, Stephani McGarry. “Creating a mechanism for professionals in these functions to openly share concerns, hot buttons, lessons learned and best practices provides a powerful learning experience for everyone who attends.”

About Sourcing Industry Group (SIG)

SIG, http://www.sig.org is a membership organization that provides thought leadership and networking opportunities to executives in sourcing, procurement and outsourcing from Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies and the advisors who serve them. SIG is widely known as a forum for sharing “next” practices and thought leadership through live networking events, virtual forums and a comprehensive online SIG resource center (SRC), which was developed by and for professionals in sourcing and outsourcing. The organization is unique in that it blends practitioners, service providers and advisory firms in a non-commercial environment. SIG is also the parent organization for SIG University, a one-of-a-kind certification and training program for professionals and executives seeking deep expertise in sourcing and governance for themselves or their teams, as well as Outsource, which provides unrivaled digital content for the opinion-formers and decision-makers at the heart of the outsourcing space.