On the heels of what may be the largest data breach in history, a pair of tenured privacy/security and technology experts has launched an automated risk assessment tool for the health care, insurance and financial sectors. SIMBUS Risk Management instantly generates reports, provides detailed findings and recommendations, and offers an interactive corrective action plan (CAP) for a fraction of the cost of traditional risk assessments. The tool was developed by privacy and security expert Rebecca Herold and software developer David Greek.

Herold and Greek say a strong risk management program is one of the most effective and valuable protections a business can have. Yet, most organizations do not have the time, staff or available budget to perform ongoing risk assessments. “What often happens is a business will take a five-question quiz about a few of their security practices and consider that to be a risk assessment,” said Herold. “That is far from comprehensive, does not involve necessary analysis, and obviously is not a good way to manage risk mitigation as new threats evolve.”

“Yahoo’s second breach serves as a big-time reminder of the consequences of these cyberattacks on vulnerable data files,” said Herold. “Nearly a third of all Internet users were impacted without the company even knowing it. Of course, the reputational damage is only one piece of the penalty pie; some analysts warned the breach could impact Verizon’s purchase of the company’s operating business.

Herold continued, “Business owners, executives and other leaders should be considering the consequences for their organizations if cybercriminals steal their data. Would the business survive? Could the business already have been hacked, and they simply don’t know? And then there are the harms to the impacted individuals whose data was breached. How were they affected? Will they then decide to file lawsuits? Taking effective preventative actions to avoid breaches is a small fraction of the cost of a breach.”

“SIMBUS Risk Management truly is a game changer for organizations that need to perform an accurate and comprehensive security risk assessment, along with other types of risk evaluations and audit activities,” said Herold. “It delivers an easy, quick and affordable means for mitigating an organization’s privacy and security risks.”

“Gone are the days companies are forced to hire a consultant to come onsite and conduct expensive assessments that take weeks to perform,” said Greek. “By dramatically minimizing the ‘people work’ elements, we drastically reduce cost. Advanced technology like SIMBUS Risk Management allows organizations to perform their own risk assessments for multiple locations seamlessly without the high cost, and for some businesses, the hassle, of using consultants.”

Greek continued, “Risk assessments are legally required throughout all industries. We came up with a better way to satisfy the requirement while effectively identifying and mitigating risks.”

SIMBUS Risk Management Service was built for a wide range of organizations and industries. It provides users with in-depth and highly detailed reports in the same day for under $1,000. Typical risk assessments can take weeks and usually cost more than $10,000. “Couple this with the many other services that come within our SIMBUS360 Compliance tool and you have a comprehensive compliance system that automates most of a business’s privacy and security activities,” said Greek.

The SIMBUS Risk Management Service tool includes:



Security risk assessments and evaluations (multi-location) with cited regulatory references

Auto-generated and printable reports with analysis, findings and recommendations

Multiple user interfaces with graphical views showing mitigation progress

Automated corrective action plans with assignments and target date alarms

Herold and Greek are offering a 20-percent launch discount in support of Data Privacy Day, Jan. 28, 2017, for new users through February 15, 2017. Enter the code “SRA20” when signing up for the SIMBUS service at SIMBUS360.com/RA.

