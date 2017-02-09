Allison and daughter Emma walk for Speech and Language Development Center “The Center has been doing incredible things in the community for over 60 years. "

On Sunday, March 12 Speech and Language Development Center (SLDC) will hold its first annual Walk at Knott’s Berry Farm. It’s a walk in the park, literally. All participants receive a coupon to purchase Knott's tickets at $38 (regularly priced at $75) that is good for up to four tickets, an event T-shirt and a slice of boysenberry pie.

All proceeds support education and therapy for children and adults with autism and other disabilities. Allison, parent of a student said, “The Center has been doing incredible things in the community for over 60 years. My daughter has grown and developed so much since she’s been there. They focus on every child’s abilities, not their disabilities. If you’re thinking about doing this walk, you should do it and rest assured that the money goes to providing immediate help to kids who need it.”

The Walk is a family friendly event and a celebration of all abilities. Kids will enjoy the kid’s zone with games, crafts, face painting and a scavenger hunt. The Walk starts and ends at the picnic area. Knott’s address is 8039 Beach Blvd., Buena Park. Start time is 7:30. Registration and check in starts at 6:30. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children 4-12. Children 3 and under are free with a paid adult. Virtual walkers are welcome. Participants who raise $150 or more for the cause also get one free entry to Knott’s Berry Farm, and an exclusive Peanuts character pin. To register go to: http://www.sldc.net.

About Speech and Language Development Center

Speech and Language Development Center (SLDC) is a nonprofit school and therapy center serving children and young adults, age six months through 21 years. Drawing on 60 years of knowledge, skill and success, SLDC provides remediation for language/learning, emotional/social and neurologically-based needs to students with a broad range of diagnoses. The majority have a diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder. The Center is certified by the California State Department of Education and licensed by the California State Department of Social Services. For more information, go to http://www.sldc.net

