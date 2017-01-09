I have been very impressed with the passion and energy that Hugh has demonstrated for the SNP mission, along with his dedication to take SNP to the next level,” says outgoing SNP Board Chairman Jack Kilgore.

Mr. Hugh Welsh, President and General Counsel of DSM North America, has been named Chairman of the Board of Directors for Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP), serving in 2017 and 2018.

A strong advocate for human health and nutrition, Mr. Welsh says that he views the SNP mission as vital in addressing the public health crisis of preventable disease in the U.S. “SNP is an innovative nonprofit that is having a positive impact on the health of Americans through educational efforts around seafood nutrition,” he explains. “I’m excited to lead the board in the next phase of the organization’s growth.”

The latest USDA Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend eating seafood twice per week and taking in at least 250mg of the omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA per day. However, only 1 in 10 Americans eat seafood twice per week, and on average Americans are taking in just 80mg of EPA and DHA per day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). SNP’s Healthy Heart Pledge, in which individuals commit to eat more seafood and supplement their diet with omega-3s, is part of an effort to reverse this trend; Mr. Welsh is among the thousands of Americans who have taken the Pledge.

“I have been very impressed with the passion and energy that Hugh has demonstrated for the SNP mission, along with his dedication to take SNP to the next level,” says outgoing SNP Board Chairman Jack Kilgore.

In addition to SNP, Mr. Welsh currently serves on the Board of Directors for Patheon, BIO IES, Partners in Food Solutions, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, the Tri-State Diversity Council, and the Social Innovation Council.

About Seafood Nutrition Partnership

Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to inspire a healthier America through partnerships that raise awareness about the essential nutritional benefits of eating seafood. SNP leads education efforts to help Americans gain the skills to select, order and prepare fish and shellfish, and serves to promote a nutrient-rich diet that includes seafood and omega-3s. In October 2015, SNP launched a three-year national public health education campaign. For more information, visit SeafoodNutrition.org.

About DSM

With 24,000 employees worldwide and $12 billion in annual sales, DSM is a global science-based company that develops, manufactures and sells nutritional and food ingredients, biomedical materials, specialty plastics and resins, fibers and advanced biofuels. By connecting its unique competencies in Life Sciences and Materials Sciences, DSM is driving economic prosperity, environmental progress and social advances to create sustainable value for all stakeholders simultaneously. For more information, visit DSM.com.