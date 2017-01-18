EpiGrid - Cloud Solutions for Engineering Applications We have collaborated with AMD to create a truly unique cloud solution for graphic intensive applications like mechanical CAD. The EpiGrid VDI solution gives users the power and flexibility they need with the benefits of cloud computing.

Today EpiGrid announced that AMD® has accepted EpiGrid as an AMD Technology Partner™. EpiGrid VDI™ solutions enable any mechanical engineering application to be deployed in the cloud. With VDI access via a private cloud, users can access their applications (like SOLIDWORKS®, ProENGINEER®, and DriveWorks™) from any thin client from anywhere. The EpiGrid VDI can also integrate with on-premise servers to create a hybrid cloud implementation bringing together the best of on-premise and cloud computing.

“We are pleased to be accepted as an AMD Technology Partner,” said Chad Garrish, Chief Technology Officer, EpiGrid. "This partnership adds to our portfolio of other partnerships which includes SOLIDWORKS Service Partner and SOLIDWORKS Solution Partner. The AMD partnership is the evidence of the value of the collaboration that has been done with AMD to bring about a powerful cloud GPU solution for the mechanical engineering market. Our VDI solutions now feature the multi-user FirePro™ line of GPUs."

“It is essential to our VDIs provide fast and consistent GPU performance; that is comparable or better than an on-premise workstation. The AMD FirePro™ S7150 x2 Server GPU can support up to 32 users per GPU depending on workload, providing users with predictable desktop-like performance and features in a virtualized environment, while giving IT Managers outstanding performance for their dollar,” said Garrish.

“We are excited to have EpiGrid as an AMD Technology Partner,” said Michael DeNeffe, Director of Cloud Graphics for AMD, “We have collaborated to create a truly unique cloud solution for graphic intensive applications like mechanical CAD. The EpiGrid VDI solution gives users the power and flexibility they need with the benefits of cloud computing not previously possible. Our multi-user FirePro™ GPUs are a great fit.”

The EpiGrid vision is to provide turnkey solutions that enable the compute intensive applications required by mechanical engineering accessed over the cloud from virtually any thin client, from anywhere. To be turnkey, we provide the hosting as well as the application system administration also known as managed services.

EpiGrid enables engineering computing from anywhere from any device. With EpiGrid, companies no longer need on-site IT or application administration. EpiGrid uses a private cloud solution. Many companies prefer a private cloud because of the control and cost benefits it provides.

EpiGrid services include hosting and application management which include:



VDI hosting on a private cloud for increased value, control and security

VDI on-premise cloud hardware for VDI functionality within your firewall

Hybrid-computing, blending cloud and on-premise computing when required

GPU computing from AMD for the best visual graphic performance/experience

Managed IT services for network and OS management, including Windows 10 support

Managed application services for SOLIDWORKS CAD, SOLIDWORKS PDM, ProEngineer, Driveworks and others

Cloud hosting is provided by EpiGrid partner Lume™. With data centers in seven locations worldwide, using enterprise-grade hardware, and the highest level of security they are the ideal hosting partner.

ABOUT EPIGRID

EpiGrid enables desktop and server engineering computing from anywhere from any device, including thin clients. EpiGrid deployments are implemented with a private cloud. A private cloud offers control, security, and persistence which gives the user a regular desktop experience. Offering cloud computing that can be combined with on-premise computing, EpiGrid can deliver a seamless engineering computing environment that is reliable, secure, economical, and optimized. For the latest news, information, or an online demonstration, please contacts us at: http://www.epigrid.com, info(at)epigrid.com or call +1-470-248-1013.

ABOUT AMD

AMD is a semiconductor design innovator leading the next era of vivid digital experiences with its ground-breaking Accelerated Processing Units (APU). AMD’s graphics and computing technologies power a variety of solutions including PCs, workstations and servers. http://www.amd.com.

