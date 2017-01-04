SOVA Announces Leading-Edge SD WAN Solution for SMBs

SOVA President E. Gene Esopi We work hard to add additional value through an award-winning agent program, top tier compensation and comprehensive industry-leading back office support. Past News Releases RSS SOVA Introduces Verizon One Talk...

SOVA, a leading seller of Verizon telecom solutions, announced that it is now offering the innovative Verizon SD WAN solution, through agents, to small and mid-sized organizations.

SOVA President and CEO Gene Esopi said, “This is an excellent technology that allows organizations to seamlessly allocate bandwidth as applications require it. This has a number of advantages including cost efficiencies, disaster recovery features and management analytics across networks.”

A software-defined wide area network (SD WAN) simplifies the management and operation of a WAN by separating the networking hardware from its control mechanism. A key application of an SD WAN is allowing companies to build high performance WANs, enabling businesses to replace expensive private WAN connection technologies. That means the hybrid network can move in tandem with the business. All SD WAN utilities have the following four characteristics:



A simple interface that is easy to configure and manage.

The ability to perform responsive path selection.

The ability to support multiple connection types.

The ability to support virtual private networks (VPNs), and third party services.

Using software-defined policies, Verizon’s SD WAN solution enables agile network adaptation to changing service levels and bandwidth demands—consistently delivering just the right amount of bandwidth. This means a fast, flexible network that scales on demand for the performance users need, when they need it. Benefits of Verizon’s SD WAN include:

Bandwidth. SD WANs allow clients to support their cloud deployments across multiple locations enabling more efficient bandwidth usage.

Disaster Recovery. SD WANs provide disaster recovery features over diverse infrastructures.

Analytics and Management. The central SD WAN platform enables fast and seamless management across multiple devices. This platform can be accessed for integration with other management, reporting, provisioning and network-dependent applications. Prioritizing any application across the network typically requires only a single click.

Verizon provides comprehensive network management and monitoring for its SD WAN solution; helping clients prioritize WAN traffic and create SD WAN policies that can significantly reduce or eliminate the need to purchase and provision additional bandwidth. As conditions on the network change, Verizon routes traffic accordingly--automatically prioritizing critical applications while dynamically suppressing non-critical ones.

Depending on the client’s current infrastructure, Verizon’s Managed SD WAN can seamlessly overlay existing WAN technology; changing how the client’s WAN works without drastically changing their network. This delivers all the benefits of SD WAN, while leveraging the client’s existing technology. Verizon’s experts can quickly handle upgrades, changes, wireless and third-party connectivity verification, and other complex issues.

“This SD WAN solution is one element of the robust portfolio of Verizon solutions that we offer our agents,” Esopi said, “We work hard to add additional value through an award-winning agent program, top tier compensation and comprehensive industry-leading back office support.”

As a valued Verizon Partner Program member since 1994, SOVA has earned Platinum level status; agents benefit from select privileges that many telecom solution providers cannot offer. SOVA has customized programs for telecom agents, VARs, MSPs, and telesales organizations and provides customer solutions in every product category including voice and data, network, Cloud, mobility, machine-to-machine, managed internet, VoIP, and global services. SOVA’s award-winning agent program features no quotas, no minimums, no commitments; dedicated pre-sales and post-sales specialists; simplified quoting and ordering; and a state-of-the-art agent portal. SOVA is headquartered in Plains, Pa., with additional locations in Pittston, Pa.; Boston; Denver; and West Palm Beach, Fla. To learn more about SOVA’s top tier agent program, fill out the request form at http://sova.com/contact-us or call Miranda Godlewski at 570-824-6800 ext. 141. To learn more about SOVA visit http://www.sova.com or call 570-824-6800.