SOVA, a leading telecom master agent, just rolled out next gen support utilities for Verizon One Talk agents, VARS, MSPs and their customers. SOVA’s white glove approach to One Talk services includes a dedicated website for agents and a secure website for customers to select and purchase the One Talk phones of their choice. These utilities allow agents and customers to take full advantage of the many One Talk options.

Since SOVA only works with Verizon Wireless, they are true Verizon experts that offer a level of personalized service difficult to find anywhere else. Verizon Wireless Channel Manager Steve Sipos said, “SOVA makes it a point to offer cutting-edge support services to their agents and customers. The fact that SOVA is a Platinum Agent is also very impactful. All of this credibility helps SOVA work with agents and their customers as a valuable consultant and reputable provider.”

On SOVA’s one-of-a-kind website, agents can track and monitor all One Talk pre and post sales activities step-by-step. This provides a unified, comprehensive view that significantly reduces both the time and effort agents expend to manage customer accounts.

Since both the SOVA agent website and secure customer portal allow agents to be involved in the One Talk set-up and management process from start to finish, these utilities allow them to deliver excellent customer service.

SOVA offers additional One Talk incentives such as free basic phones and rebates on middle and executive level phones.

SOVA President Gene Esopi said, “We value our own partners—agents, MSPs and VARS—and we also value their customers. Our goal is to make One Talk a key tool for building business and growing revenue. A seamless, reliable unified communications system with excellent voice quality and the leading-edge support SOVA provides is a must for every successful business today.”

One Talk is Verizon’s 4G LTE-driven unified communications system developed to serve a growing and more sophisticated market for integrated landline and mobile solutions. Benefits include:



The same outstanding Verizon LTE quality on desktop and wireless devices.

One service powers all business phones—both wireless and wireline.

Everyone gets all the benefits of a landline on their mobile number.

Every line and feature can be easily customized.

One Talk desktop phones can be connected to service via Ethernet port or on-premise wifi.

“SOVA has a significant amount of experience and expertise with Verizon and they provide a lot of support,” Sipos said. “They can handle complex situations and know how to integrate wireless with wireline technology—this makes them an excellent resource for One Talk.”

As a valued Verizon Partner Program member since 1994, SOVA has earned Platinum level status; agents benefit from select privileges that many telecom solution providers cannot offer. SOVA has customized programs for telecom agents, VARs, MSPs, and telesales organizations and provides customer solutions in every product category including voice and data, network, Cloud, mobility, machine-to-machine, managed internet, VoIP, and global services. SOVA’s award-winning agent program features no quotas, no minimums, no commitments; dedicated pre-sales and post-sales specialists; simplified quoting and ordering; and a state-of-the-art agent portal. SOVA is headquartered in Plains, Pa., with additional locations in Pittston, Pa.; Boston; Denver; and West Palm Beach, Fla. Experience the One Talk website at: http://www.sovainc.net. To learn more about SOVA’s top tier agent program, fill out the request form at http://sova.com/contact-us or call Angela Welby at 570-824-6800 Ext 111.