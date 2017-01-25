SQF Shield SQF certification assures buyers and consumers that food has been produced, processed and handled according to the highest standards.

Ninth Avenue Foods new state of the art UHT, extended shelf life beverage facility in Los Angeles CA has been certified SQF Level 3 by SCS Global Services.

“SQF certification assures buyers and consumers that food has been produced, processed and handled according to the highest standards,” said Steve Goldenstein, Plant Manager for Ninth Avenue Foods. SQF Level 3 is the highest level the Safe Quality Food Institute awards and requirements include an integrated system for both food safety and food quality.

Open since May 2016, Ninth Avenue Foods operates a brand new, state-of-the-art ultra high temperature pasteurization, extended shelf life beverage facility offering product development and private label contract manufacturing. The facility specializes in low acid, dairy and dairy alternative beverages pasteurized with direct steam injection. A combination of ultra-high temperature and an ultra-clean filling environment enables packaging of dairy and nondairy products with an extended shelf life of 60-90 days while maintaining the nutritional benefits and flavor of the products. The longer shelf life allows for national and international distribution of products otherwise constrained to short shipment distances.

Capabilities include customized batching and blending, allergen segregation, organic blends, soy blends, nut and flax milk blends, lactose-free, protein fortified milks and beverages, ice cream mixes, coffee blends and milk with added probiotics. Currently gable-top packaging is available in 8oz to 64oz sizes with or without a fitment. In addition to SQF certification, the facility is also certified for USDA Organic products by QAI, Kosher by Orthodox Union, and capable of producing Project Non-GMO Certified products.