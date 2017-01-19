Through the integration of sales enablement, we can assist our clients with aligning their sales and marketing teams, creating successful and sustainable inbound processes, and driving revenue through integrated sales and marketing campaigns.

Elyse Flynn Meyer, Founder of Prism Global Marketing Solutions, a Phoenix-based inbound marketing and sales agency and HubSpot Platinum Partner, was recently selected to join HubSpot’s exclusive Sales Enablement Partner Advisory Council.

The Sales Enablement Partner Advisory Council enables inbound agencies around the world to offer holistic, ROI-centric marketing and sales solutions to clients through the use of sustainable processes, practices, technologies and tools that improve the performance and productivity of sales and marketing teams. The Council also aims to foster continued discussion and collaboration on best practices for inbound agencies offering sales services to drive value across the marketing and sales channels. HubSpot’s Sales Enablement Advisory Council met for their inaugural meeting in Cambridge, MA in November 2016 during HubSpot’s INBOUND conference.

Elyse Flynn Meyer, a certified HubSpot Sales professional, has been practicing inbound marketing for 10 years, and has been introducing and consulting on the concept and implementation of inbound sales and sales alignment for 3 years. “It is an honor to be selected to join the HubSpot Sales Enablement Advisory Council working with such a diverse and experienced group of inbound marketing and sales professionals from around the globe. Through the integration of sales enablement, we can further assist our clients with aligning their sales and marketing teams, creating successful and sustainable inbound processes, and driving revenue through integrated sales and marketing campaigns.”

