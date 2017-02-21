It’s gratifying to know my clients are happy with and can count on the help I give them during the most difficult times of their lives. Past News Releases RSS

Attorney Sandy B. Becher, founder of Sandy B. Becher PA, was recently named to the 10 Best Attorneys and Firms for Client Satisfaction list from the American Institute of Legal Counsel. “It’s gratifying to know my clients are happy with and can count on the help I give them during the most difficult times of their lives,” said Becher, a criminal defense and family law attorney.

Attorneys who make the prestigious list must be formally nominated by the Institute, a client and/or a fellow attorney; have attained the highest degree of professional achievement in his or her field of law; and having done so with an impeccable Client Satisfaction rating. Membership is an exclusive honor and extended only to those select few who have reached the top of their profession while doing so with the client’s satisfaction being of the most paramount importance.

Becher is also marking his third year as a member of the board of KidSide, a not-for-profit organization devoted to supporting Family Court Services in its endeavor to continue to improve services for those distressed families with cases pending in family court. KidSide, Inc. was developed to raise and secure funds to provide the best possible services and facilities to the children of Miami-Dade County who have suffered through the conflict of their parents’ divorce or other litigation in the Family and Domestic Violence Courts.

“I feel honored and privileged to be a part of such a great organization that provides such critical help to children that need it during the most difficult and important formative years of their lives,” concluded Becher.

