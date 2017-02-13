Scott Van Winter Appointed President of Scranton Products and Vycom

Scott Van Winter has been named President of Scranton Products and Vycom It’s great to be part of the team at CPG led by CEO Jesse Singh and I’m excited about the growth prospects for all of our leading brands.- Scott Van Winter, President of Scranton Products and Vycom

Scott Van Winter has joined CPG International, LLC, as President of Scranton Products and Vycom. He will provide overall strategic direction and leadership to guide the organization through its next phase of growth with its market-leading brands. CPG’s Vycom and Scranton Products are world leaders in plastics technologies —Vycom with highly engineered Olefin and PVC sheet products designed to replace wood, metal and other traditional materials in a wide variety of applications and Scranton Products, the premier manufacturer of high-density polyethylene partitions and lockers.

“This is an exciting time to join the CPG International team, says Van Winter. Vycom and Scranton Products are world class businesses and innovative leaders in the plastics industry. It’s great to be part of the team at CPG led by CEO Jesse Singh and I’m excited about the growth prospects for all of our leading brands.”

Van Winter most recently worked at Jindal Films America as Chief Executive Officer & Executive Vice President. His previous experience includes Senior Vice President & General Manager for Toray Plastics America. He has been in the plastics industry for more than 20 years in multiple successful roles and brings broad commercial, operations and leadership experience.

Van Winter attended Bryant University, where he received a Bachelor of Science/Bachelor of Arts and his MBA degree.

For more information about Vycom, visit http://www.vycomplastics.com and to learn more about Scranton Products, go to http://www.scrantonproducts.com.

About Scranton Products:

For more than 25 years, our premium brands have led the plastic partitions market setting new benchmarks for the industry in quality and delivery. Our well-known brands, including Eclipse Partitions, Hiny Hiders®, Resistall™, Tufftec® and Duralife®, feature the most durable, low maintenance and best looking partitions, lockers and industrial sheet products in the industry.

About Vycom:​

Vycom, a division of CPG International, is dedicated to maintaining an environment where quality meets performance. Vycom offers the largest range of products, capabilities and inventory for all your Olefin and PVC needs. For more information, visit http://www.vycomplastics.com.