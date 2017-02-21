The Seattle market is a hotbed of innovation. The connections established here are transformative...

SIG, the premier membership organization for sourcing, procurement and outsourcing executives, today announces a one-day SIGnature event to be held in Seattle, Washington. The SIGnature event takes place from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm at Boeing. This buy-side event provides education and local networking for professionals from Fortune 500 companies. A combination of practitioner presentations, facilitated roundtables and panel discussions, a SIGnature event enables delegates to converse in a collegial, non-commercial environment.

The Seattle SIGnature event has a packed agenda with a wide variety of topics ranging from category management to talent management. Leaders from Boeing, Splunk, REI and more will lead discussions on: Creating Leaders – How to Identify, Empower, and Nurture Leaders in any Organization; Driving Procurement Engagement in a Non-Mandated Environment; Innovative Thinking – How Procurement Executives Can Transform and Create Meaningful Change; Strategic Sourcing with Automation, Collaboration and Education; and How Category Management Has Strategically Changed The Boeing Company from Tactical to Strategic. In addition, delegates will participate in a facilitated peer-to-peer grand roundtable and smaller round-robin breakout discussions.

“SIGnature events are incredible opportunities for our members to learn from others and make local connections that they can rely on for peer feedback and benchmarking,” said Stephani McGarry, Vice President, SIG Global Events, “The Seattle market is a hotbed of innovation. The connections established here are transformative and are the primary reason that we are planning five events in Seattle this year alone.”

About SIG

SIG, http://www.sig.org is a membership organization that provides thought leadership and networking opportunities to executives in sourcing, procurement and outsourcing from Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies and the advisors who serve them. SIG is widely known as a forum for sharing “next” practices and thought leadership through live networking events, virtual forums and a comprehensive online SIG resource center (SRC), which was developed by and for professionals in sourcing and outsourcing. The organization is unique in that it blends practitioners, service providers and advisory firms in a non-commercial environment. SIG is also the parent organization for SIG University, a one-of-a-kind certification and training program for professionals and executives seeking deep expertise in sourcing and governance for themselves or their teams, as well as Outsource, which provides unrivaled digital content for the opinion-formers and decision-makers at the heart of the outsourcing space.

###