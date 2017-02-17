Past News Releases RSS

The Senior Living Community, an Eastern Star Home located in Orange County, CA, has officially opened its doors to all residents who qualify. No longer available to only fraternal members, this continuing care facility provides elite senior housing.

The doors are officially open, and one-bedroom, two-bedroom and studio apartments are available for rent for all those who qualify. As a smaller senior living, they are built on family and trust.

At the Senior Living Community, they provide:

An Excellence in dining…

At the Senior Living Community, they try to make each meal special, whether it’s giving the best service, creating the perfect atmosphere or preparing great food. Each day you will enjoy three chef prepared meals that are both flavorful and healthy and will delight your senses. Our menus are prepared with you in mind. And here, you have a variety of choices each and every day from Chef Specialties, to Resident Family Recipes, to our everyday Grill Menu. They will listen to your food preferences and even accommodate special diets and other restrictions. You are our priority.

An Excellence in activities…

Each resident is unique and enjoys different activities. It is important to us, we have options for everyone that their individuality and interests can shine through. Physical fitness, social and discussion groups, arts & crafts are just some of options we have. Whether we have community groups coming in to sing for us, or we are headed out to a movie or Angels Baseball Game we pride ourselves on ensuring our Residents enjoy all aspects of life.

An Excellence in care…

With trained staff, 24 hours a day they meet a superior level of care. They provide assistance with daily tasks, if needed. Access to an emergency alert system and medication assistance also provides ease of mind knowing you will be cared for and all medical needs met.

An Excellence in Living…

The Senior Living Community proves a high quality independent living that is truly unique. Imagine a carefree way of living where your only worries are which activity to attend or how to decorate your private apartment. The maintenance-free lifestyle is achievable in the most caring and living environment. They truly, provide an excellence in living.

*Prospective residents should be 65 years or older, able to administer their medication themselves and ambulatory.

About the Senior Living Community, an Eastern Star Home

The Senior Living Community, an Eastern Star Home is a Continuing Care Facility based in Orange County, CA. Founded in 1933, the privately held living community has a total unit capacity of approximately 58. The Home is available to anyone over the age of 65*. Providing an alternative to a larger resident facility, the SLC team members offer a wide range of Person – Centered care options to encourage a carefree way of living, friendship, independence, and a superior level of care. The SLC provides the balance of independence and assistance if needed. To learn more about the SLC, please visit http://www.easternstarhomes.org, emailing info(at)eassternstarhomes(dot)org, or by calling 877.637.8274