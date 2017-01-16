Eugene Katz, M.D. of SGF's Towson, MD location When individuals think about fertility treatment, there are a number of myths and misconceptions about the risk of multiples, the affordability of treatment, and in vitro fertilization (IVF) being the only treatment option.

Shady Grove Fertility, the largest fertility center in the nation with more than 40,000 babies born, continues to play an active role in educating the community about overcoming infertility. SGF’s events provide attendees with the latest information in regards to fertility health, treatment options, exclusive financial programs, and how to get started growing your family. All of the events, both in person and virtual, include a question and answer opportunity with SGF physician and presenter experts.

“When individuals think about fertility treatment, there are a number of myths and misconceptions about the risk of multiples, the affordability of treatment, and in vitro fertilization (IVF) being the only treatment option. These myths often prevent individuals from taking that first step to seek the help they need,” says Eugene Katz, M.D., of Shady Grove Fertility’s Towson, MD office.

Dr. Katz will host an in-person Getting Started event on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 6:30 p.m., in Towson, MD. Attendees will hear about Shady Grove Fertility’s stepped-care approach to treatment, its unique financial programs that make treatment affordable, and how advancements in technology, including increased use of elective single embryo transfers (eSET), have improved pregnancy rates while reduced the risk of multiples.

The Patient Financial Team at Shady Grove Fertility will present a Financial Webinar on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. The webinar will cover how to afford fertility treatment through insurance, Shady Grove Fertility’s discount and guarantee programs, treatment financing, and grants. The webinar will also cover the importance of working directly with a dedicated financial counselor throughout your journey at Shady Grove Fertility.

The start of the new year marks new insurance plans and benefits for many individuals. In fact, nearly 90 percent of Shady Grove Fertility patients have coverage for the initial fertility consult with a physician, and nearly 70 percent have at least some coverage for fertility treatment. For those who don’t have insurance coverage, Shady Grove Fertility offers unique discount and guarantee programs that make treatment more affordable and accessible to more people. Shady Grove Fertility’s flagship Shared Risk 100% Refund Program provides patients with six IVF cycles for a flat fee. If the individual does not take home a baby, they will receive 100% of their money back. Of the total Shared Risk 100% participants, 82 percent take home a baby, and the rest receive a full refund to pursue other family building options. Patients can now pursue treatment without the worry of cost versus chances of success, and without sacrificing high-quality medical care.

Next month, Shady Grove Fertility will be launching a brand new series, “Do I Need to See a Fertility Specialist?”

For all in-person and online events in January and beyond, free registration is required. View the Shady Grove Fertility calendar of events for details.

Upcoming January In-Person Events:



January 18 | Towson, MD | Getting Started

January 19 | Woodbridge, VA | Getting Started

January 25 | Rockville, MD | Mind and Body Health for Fertility

January 31 | Annapolis, MD | Fertility Options

Upcoming January Virtual Events:



January 17 | Online | Getting Started Webinar

January 18 | Online | Financial Options Webinar

January 19 | Online | Become An Egg Donor Webinar

January 19 | Online | UK Donor Egg Treatment Webinar

January 25 | Online | Egg Freezing Webinar

January 26 | Online | Fertility Q&A Webinar

