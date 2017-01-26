Ricardo Yazigi, M.D., of SGF's Towson, MD and Bel-Air, MD locations Many couples who have infertility delay seeking the help they need to build their family because the unknown can be scary. Often times, struggling to conceive is private and people don’t realize how common infertility is.

Shady Grove Fertility, the largest fertility center in the nation—with more than 10 babies born every day—has introduced a new educational event, “Is it time to see a fertility specialist?” in response to the 65% of fertility patient respondents (n=1,005) that said they wish they had seen a fertility specialist sooner.

The new in-person events are launching in select Shady Grove Fertility locations across the practice’s four state region (Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.) throughout the month of February and beyond. Each event is hosted by one of SGF’s 39 physician experts and is intended to address common questions about when it’s the appropriate time to consult a fertility specialist if a couple is struggling to conceive such as: How does the length of time having unprotected intercourse in correlation with female age affect fertility potential? Why does early intervention lead to better outcomes? What are possible causes of infertility? What early warning signs necessitate seeing a specialist sooner? Is a referral from a primary care or OB/GYN needed to see a fertility specialist? What does testing for infertility entail? Is fertility treatment affordable?

“Many couples who have infertility delay seeking the help they need to build their family because the unknown can be scary. Often times, struggling to conceive is private and people don’t realize how common infertility is. But the truth is, the earlier that a couple seeks a fertility evaluation, the greater their chance of having a baby. Our event is designed specifically to take the guesswork and fear out of not knowing what to expect, and replace it with hope, answers, and a first step forward,” says Ricardo Yazigi, M.D., of Shady Grove Fertility’s Towson, MD and Bel-Air, MD locations.

Because age and infertility are directly related, the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (and Shady Grove Fertility) recommends a fertility evaluation if a woman is under 35 with regular menstrual cycles and no pregnancy after 1 year of unprotected intercourse; if a woman is 35 to 39 with regular menstrual cycles and no pregnancy after 6 months of unprotected intercourse; or if a woman is 40 or older, after 3 months.

In addition to these guidelines, there are early warning signs that necessitate seeing a fertility specialist sooner, such as: irregular menstrual periods, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis, male factor infertility, premature ovarian failure, and two or more miscarriages.

The Shady Grove Fertility event will also help to debunk common myths that circulate about infertility, which often lead to confusion and concern and cloud fact from fiction, as well as help new patients know exactly what they can expect from that very first consult with an SGF physician. “The goal of this new educational opportunity is to provide the community with reliable and accurate information to make informed reproductive health decisions,” adds Dr. Yazigi.

The event will also introduce treatment options and exclusive financial programs that make treatment affordable for Shady Grove Fertility patients and conclude with a question and answer session with SGF physician and presenter experts.

Dr. Yazigi will be hosting the inaugural “Is it time to see a fertility specialist?” event on February 2, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. in Shady Grove Fertility’s Bel-Air, MD office. The events are complimentary and include a free physician consultation that can be scheduled for attendees while they are onsite for the event.

For all in-person and online events in February and beyond, registration is required. View the Shady Grove Fertility calendar of events for details.

Upcoming “Is it time to see a fertility specialist?” February dates and locations:



February 2 | Bel-Air, MD| 6:30 p.m.

February 2 | Fair Oaks, VA | 7:00 p.m.

February 4 | Harrisburg, PA | 10:00 a.m.

February 4 | Columbia, MD | 10:00 a.m.

February 7 | Rockville, MD | 7:00 p.m.

February 15 | Baltimore Harbor, MD | 6:30 p.m.

