Shady Grove Fertility, the largest fertility center in the United States, with more babies born than any other center in the nation—continues to educate the community about the importance of early infertility evaluation. The practice will be hosting a myriad of events in February as part of its ongoing patient education series intended to help those who are struggling to conceive.

These events provide attendees with the opportunity to learn about how common infertility is, why early intervention matters, four simple tests to diagnose infertility, common fertility myths, and more. Each event – live or virtual – also offers attendees the opportunity to ask questions. Shady Grove Fertility reproductive endocrinologists and program specialists will field your questions at the conclusion of each event. Informed patients often have more favorable outcomes.

The events also offer the opportunity to learn from experts and leaders in the field. With a 25 year history and more than 40,000 babies born, Shady Grove Fertility remains a trusted national leader in IVF and infertility care; a pioneer in infertility research and cutting-edge technologies.

At each event, attendees will be introduced to SGF’s innovative financial solutions. Shady Grove Fertility offers several exclusive financial programs designed to make infertility care accessible and affordable to more people. “The primary goal at Shady Grove Fertility is to not only to help patients achieve a family, but to provide optimal, affordable patient care. The patient comes first is the core of our practice and what SGF believes is a strong differentiator among other fertility practices,” says Howard McClamrock, M.D., of SGF’s Baltimore Harbor, MD location. Dr. McClamrock will be hosting a “Is it time to see a fertility specialist?” live event on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 6:30 PM.

“At Shady Grove Fertility, we strive to help our patients make sound, informed decisions. There are many misconceptions that abound when it comes to infertility, so we use this time together to debunk the myths, make the topic understandable, and give individuals and couples a straightforward path,” reassures Naveed Khan, M.D., of Shady Grove Fertility’s Leesburg and Dulles-Aldie, VA locations. Dr. Khan will be hosting two events in February: a live question and answer ask-the-expert Glow chat on the topic of “Weight and Fertility” on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at 12 PM, as well as a webinar “Is it time to see a fertility specialist?” on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 12 PM.

While all SGF in-person and online events are complimentary, interested parties must register to attend by visiting the Shady Grove Fertility calendar of events.

Upcoming February Events:

Wednesday, February 15, 12 PM | Is it time to see a fertility specialist? | Dr. Stephanie Beall, Glow App Live Physician Q&A**

Wednesday, February 15, 6:30 PM | Is it time to see a fertility specialist? | Dr. Howard McClamrock | Baltimore Harbor, MD

Thursday, February 16, 12 PM | Become an Egg Donor | Webinar

Wednesday, February 22, 2017, 12 PM | Weight and Fertility | Dr. Naveed Khan | Glow App Live Physician Q&A**

Thursday, February 23, 12 PM | Is it time to see a fertility specialist? | Dr. Naveed Khan | Webinar

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 12 PM | Egg Freezing | Dr. Shruti Malik | Webinar

**For those who enjoy using an app to learn about their fertility, Shady Grove Fertility has partnered with the fertility app, Glow, to educate the thousands of active app users about their personal fertility health, reproductive options, and the infertility treatment process. Click to download the free app.

