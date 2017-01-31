Rebecca Chason, M.D. of Shady Grove Fertility's Annapolis, MD office I feel privileged to work at a place where we all have the same goal of helping patients through the often difficult journey of infertility and playing such an integral role in helping individuals and couples realize their dream of a family.

Shady Grove Fertility, a respected leader in the fertility community, announced the addition of board certified reproductive endocrinologist Rebecca Chason, M.D. to the practice. Dr. Chason will be joining the physician team at Shady Grove Fertility’s Annapolis, MD location beginning in February.

“I am honored to be a part of the Shady Grove Fertility team and work alongside such admired and respected physicians,” said Dr. Chason. “I feel privileged to work at a place where we all have the same goal of helping patients through the often difficult journey of infertility and playing such an integral role in helping individuals and couples realize their dream of a family. Having worked so arduously to advocate for IVF benefits for military families throughout my career, I have also long admired the work that Shady Grove Fertility has done to advance this cause,” Dr. Chason adds.

Dr. Chason is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology and reproductive endocrinology and infertility. She earned her medical degree from Northwestern University School of Medicine. She was selected into the Health Science Scholarship Program for the US Navy and went on to serve at the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda while completing her training in Obstetrics and Gynecology.

At the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Chason completed her fellowship in reproductive endocrinology and infertility. She then returned to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as a staff physician in reproductive endocrinology and infertility.

While serving in the US Navy at Walter Reed, Dr. Chason was awarded the Joint Service Achievement Medal for designation as Master Clinician. She was also dedicated to resident education and served as Associate Program Director for the OB/GYN residency, receiving the National Faculty Award for Excellence in Resident Education by the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology. As the Director of IVF at Walter Reed, she was instrumental in maintaining assisted reproduction services for members of the US military and their families.

Dr. Chason will provide patients in Annapolis with a full range of state-of-the-art diagnostic and treatment options for female and male infertility, as well as fertility preservation and elective egg freezing. She will begin seeing patients in the Shady Grove Annapolis, MD office beginning in February. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Chason or any other Shady Grove Fertility physician, call 1-877-761-1967.

About Shady Grove Fertility

Shady Grove Fertility is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence offering patients individualized care, innovative financial options, and pregnancy rates among the highest of all national centers. 2016 commemorated 25 years of Shady Grove Fertility providing medical and service excellence to patients from all 50 states and 35 countries around the world, and over 40,000 babies born—more than any other center in the nation. Today, 39 physicians, supported by a highly specialized team of more than 700 Ph.D. scientists, geneticists, and staff care for patients in 19 full-service offices and six satellite sites throughout Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Shady Grove Fertility physicians actively train residents and reproductive endocrinology fellows and invest in continuous clinical research and education to advance the field of reproductive medicine through numerous academic appointments and partnerships such as Georgetown Medical School, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the University of Maryland, and the National Institutes of Health. More than 1,700 physicians refer their patients to Shady Grove Fertility each year. For more information, call 1-888-761-1967 or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com.