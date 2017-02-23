Ryan Martin, M.D. of SGF's Bala Cynwyd, PA location What attracted me most to the field of infertility was that I understand what it’s like to have a loss of control, which is a common feeling among those who are struggling to conceive. I can directly empathize with this in my own life.

Shady Grove Fertility, a respected leader in the fertility community who has helped bring more than 40,000 babies into this world, announced the addition of its second new physician to the Pennsylvania region this year so far—board certified reproductive endocrinologist Ryan Martin, M.D. Dr. Martin has joined the physician team at Shady Grove Fertility’s Bala Cynwyd, PA location.

Ryan Martin, M.D. earned his medical degree from the Yale University School of Medicine and completed his Residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He pursued his fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at Yale University.

Dr. Martin is the recipient of multiple teaching awards and was an instructor at the Yale University School of Medicine. He is an active member of American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), the Society for Reproductive Endocrinology (SREI), the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists (AAGL), and the International Society for Fertility Preservation (ISFP).

Dr. Martin serves as a reviewer for various scientific journals and has published many peer-reviewed scientific manuscripts, book chapters, and review articles on wide-ranging topics such as fertility preservation, fertility insurance mandates, and the biologic efficiency of reproduction. His interests include infertility, in vitro fertilization, pre genetic screening (PGS) and fertility preservation for oncologic or social reasons.

“What attracted me most to the field of infertility was that I understand what it’s like to have a loss of control, which is a common feeling among those who are struggling to conceive. I can directly empathize with this in my own life,” said Dr. Martin.

Following a tragic injury at the age of 12 that left him paralyzed from the waist down, the highly competitive and determined athlete spent a good portion of his youth traveling an international circuit to compete in various tennis tournaments. He then turned his competitive nature into his pursuit to become a doctor. Dr. Martin became the first wheelchair-bound student to ever graduate from Yale Medical School.

“Infertility teaches you how to handle obstacles and persevere during a challenging time—something I’ve experienced both personally and professionally. I can tell my patients, ‘I’ve been there, and I know what it’s like to deal with the uncertainty. I understand what you’re going through,’ and I found that this creates a unique bond between my patients and me,” Dr. Martin adds.

Dr. Martin will provide patients in Bala Cynwyd, PA with a full range of state-of-the-art diagnostic and treatment options for female and male infertility, as well as fertility preservation and elective egg freezing. He is seeing patients in the Shady Grove Fertility Bala Cynwyd, PA location. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Martin or any other SGF physician, call 1-877-761-1967.

Dr. Martin is the second new physician to join Shady Grove Fertility’s practice in the PA region this year. Triple board certified reproductive endocrinologist, Kara D. Nguyen, M.D., M.P.H. is seeing patients in the Reading, PA location.

About Shady Grove Fertility

