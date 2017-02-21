Dr. Naveed Khan of SGF's Leesburg and Dulles, Aldie, VA locations We thank our patients, peers, and Northern Virginia Magazine for their recognition & support of SGF. As we enter our 26th year & more than 40,000 babies born, we feel so fortunate that for the past 25 years we’ve been making dream's of a family a reality.

Shady Grove Fertility is honored to have three Virginia-based reproductive endocrinologists named as Top Docs for Infertility by Northern Virginia Magazine and one named as Top Doc for Infertility by Virginia Living Magazine. This year, the physicians selected are: Stephen Greenhouse, M.D., Naveed Khan, M.D., David Saffan, M.D., for Northern Virginia Magazine and Paulette Browne, M.D. for Virginia Living Magazine.

To determine the region’s “Top Doctors,” Northern Virginia Magazine compiles a list based on a combination of hospital committees and board nominations. Panels consist of physicians affiliated with medical centers around the region who nominate doctors based on internal evaluations, patient reviews, and overall quality of care.

Each of the four board-certified reproductive endocrinologists provide a full range of state-of-the art diagnostic and treatment options:

Stephen Greenhouse, M.D. | Fair Oaks and Haymarket, VA (located at Novant Medical Center)

Naveed Khan, M.D. | Leesburg and Dulles-Aldie, VA (located at Stone Springs Hospital Center)

David Saffan, M.D. | Annandale, VA

Paulette Brown, M.D. | Fair Oaks, VA

“We thank our patients, our peers, and Northern Virginia Magazine for their recognition and continued support of Shady Grove Fertility. As we enter our 26th year and more than 40,000 babies born, we feel so fortunate that for the past 25 years we’ve been making people’s dream of a family a reality,” says Dr. Greenhouse.

Shady Grove Fertility’s priority is making access to care affordable and accessible to more people, which is why the practice opened its 19th full service office in Arlington, VA and two additional satellites in Dulles-Aldie and Haymarket, VA in 2016. As the largest fertility center in the state, Shady Grove Fertility offers convenient access with now five full-service locations in Virginia.

In addition to the practice’s continued expansion in the Northern Virginia region, Shady Grove Fertility recently held the grand opening for its brand new state-of-the-art laboratory and fertility center located in Rockville, MD. This new expansive space totals nearly 51,155 square feet and is home to the largest freestanding and arguably one of the most sophisticated in vitro fertilization (IVF) labs in the United States. The new space, which also includes state-of-the-art andrology and endocrine laboratories, a spacious ambulatory surgery center, a comfortable waiting room, and two operating rooms, provides even greater access to best-in-class fertility care to the Washington Metro region.

About Shady Grove Fertility

Shady Grove Fertility is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence offering patients individualized care, innovative financial options, and pregnancy rates among the highest of all national centers. 2016 commemorated 25 years of Shady Grove Fertility providing medical and service excellence to patients from all 50 states and 35 countries around the world, and over 40,000 babies born—more than any other center in the nation. Today, 39 physicians, supported by a highly specialized team of more than 700 Ph.D. scientists, geneticists, and staff care for patients in 19 full-service offices and six satellite sites throughout Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Shady Grove Fertility physicians actively train residents and reproductive endocrinology fellows and invest in continuous clinical research and education to advance the field of reproductive medicine through numerous academic appointments and partnerships such as Georgetown Medical School, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the University of Maryland, and the National Institutes of Health. More than 1,700 physicians refer their patients to Shady Grove Fertility each year. For more information, call 1-888-761-1967 or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com.