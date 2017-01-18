SGF Nutritionist, Meghan Sylvester, RDN, LDN

Shady Grove Fertility’s Wellness Center is hosting its first event of the year, Mind & Body Health for Your Fertility. Attendees will learn how fertility nutrition, acupuncture, and massage can help nourish the mind, body, and spirit throughout a patient’s fertility journey.

Shady Grove Fertility’s Wellness Center practitioners will discuss how services at the Wellness Center do not replace advanced reproductive technology but rather support patients during their treatment. Acupuncturist, Erika Lessey, will share information about the healing and calming benefits of acupuncture for fertility and pregnancy, and SGF nutritionist, Meghan Sylvester, RDN, LDN, will discuss how a fertility-friendly diet and optimal weight can improve overall health, energy levels, and fertility outcomes.

The Mind and Body Health for Fertility is a free workshop that will take place on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. at Shady Grove Fertility’s brand new Rockville, MD location, which is also home to the largest freestanding in vitro fertilization (IVF) lab in the nation. Interested parties must register to attend.

At the Mind and Body Health for Fertility workshop, the Wellness Center team will also provide a sneak peek inside their 8-week fertility series, Fit to Be Fertile. This comprehensive program is led by an SGF nutritionist who will help attendees learn how to maximize their fertility by incorporating healthy foods and appropriate supplementation. This program includes an individual 1-hour initial consultation with a nutritionist who specializes in fertility nutrition plus 7 consecutive weeks of 1-hour supportive group meetings. The Fit to Be Fertile workshop begins on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at the Rockville, MD location. Interested parties must register to attend.

The Shady Grove Fertility Wellness Center welcomes all individuals and couples who are trying to conceive to participate in both the online communities and in-person events they host, as well as their Wellness Center programs and services.

Wellness Center services are available at Shady Grove Fertility’s Rockville, MD, K-Street, Washington, D.C., and Fair Oaks, VA locations. Learn more about Shady Grove Fertility’s Wellness Center paradigm of healthcare that honors the mind and the body. Book an appointment online or call 888-604-7525.

