ShareVault Logo

ShareVault, a leading virtual data room provider, now offers connectors to Box, Dropbox, SharePoint, Office365 and Docusign, giving users the ability to connect content and people across platforms.

As the only virtual data room provider with this capability, ShareVault enables organizations to securely share confidential information with third parties through a single “pane of glass.” Thus, external parties can log into one web application and securely access content from all of the user’s various cloud-based platforms.

Important documents often reside in multiple file-sharing solutions in an enterprise. ShareVault’s Box and Dropbox connectors add to the existing SharePoint/Office 365 connectors, enabling organizations to securely share HR, financial, R&D, marketing, sales, manufacturing, legal and other sensitive information with the highest level of security.

“Popular business file sync and share platforms (FSS) are great for sharing files and collaborating with internal and trusted external colleagues,” stated John Badger, VP of Product Development at ShareVault. “However, for sharing sensitive content with third parties, the right tool for the job is a full-featured data room like ShareVault. The new connectors allow you to easily combine the benefits of both platforms.”

The new connector for DocuSign allows ShareVault users to submit a document to a DocuSign eSignature workflow directly within ShareVault. Once the signing process is complete, the fully executed document is automatically placed in ShareVault. The simple, secure process can be tailored to streamline a wide range of standards-compliant eSignature protocols.

The new ShareVault connectors were designed with simplicity in mind and require no additional software to be installed. “Our connectors enable users to easily sync folders to ShareVault,” said Badger. “Once synced, the documents can be accessed by ShareVault users with all the customizable security features that we provide, including blocking of copy/paste, printing, saving, screenshots and even the ability to revoke access to documents after they've been downloaded. ShareVault is now the most connected secure data room on the market. ”

“In a world where the media reports security breaches on a daily basis, it becomes increasingly critical to ensure that sensitive business documents are completely secure when shared with third parties,” stated Richard Andersen, CEO of ShareVault. “We are very pleased to now offer this enhanced security to users of Box, Dropbox, Office 365, SharePoint and Docusign.”

Learn more about ShareVault’s connectors at: http://www.sharevault.com/product/features/integration/.

ABOUT SHAREVAULT

ShareVault was established in 2003 as a cloud-based, virtual data room platform that gives users the confidence to simply and securely share confidential documents with third parties during fundraising, partnering & licensing, board communication, regulatory, audits, and M&A processes. Having facilitated $50+ billion in transactions and used by companies in 48 countries, ShareVault is trusted for secure document sharing across industries. To learn more about ShareVault, visit http://www.sharevault.com.