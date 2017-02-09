“Our new website, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and other social media will provide us an excellent online presence..up to date on our activities,” states Bonnie Hubka, Office Manager at Sheffield Care Center Past News Releases RSS

The Sheffield Care Center is committed to be a leader in providing quality preventative and restorative services and to continuously strive to improve and implement the ongoing changes in healthcare. The new website and logo demonstrate this commitment.

In 1973, the community of Sheffield recognized that a ICF facility would be beneficial in the future of the area. A committee was formed and with the dedication of the volunteers and donations the Sheffield Care Center became a reality with the official opening of the facility on October 21, 1979.

Today the Sheffield Care Center offers services that include skilled nursing and long term nursing care, respite care, physical, occupational and speech therapy, an onsite salon, and a facility owned bus for transporting residents to appointments and off-site field trips.

Innovative Therapy provides services for residents and out-patients. The staff consists a licensed physical therapist, occupational therapist and speech therapist. Bernard Lawton, DPT and Sharri Follmuth, PTA provide physical therapy services while Kerri Conway, OTR is the occupational therapist. Speech therapy services are provided by Lori Grummer, ST.

As a community owned not-for-profit facility, Sheffield Care Center board members are continually reinvesting in the Medicare and Medicaid certified facility. This community commitment is also demonstrated through the Meals-On-Wheels program offered. Here community members can purchase one meal a day which is prepared by the dietary staff and then delivered by community volunteers.

“Our new website, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and other social media will provide us an excellent online presence along with keeping our community, resident family members and friends up to date on our activities,” states Bonnie Hubka, Office Manager at Sheffield Care Center. “The new logo also represents a dedicated staff working as a team to provide a clean, comfortable, home-like atmosphere for all the residents.”

Sheffield Care Center is located at 100 Bennett Drive, Sheffield, Iowa. Information is available by visiting the website at http://www.sheffieldcc.com/ and by calling 641-892-4691. Everyone is invited to follow Sheffield Care Center on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.