Blogs are a part of a business, pure and simple, and serve as an excellent, easy-to-use vehicle for content and a great way for a business to communicate with an audience and gain followers. In this webinar, Shweiki Media teams up with blogger and entrepreneur John Paul Aguiar to present the five ways a blog can improve a business, and how to use this tool best.

The webinar touches on the following benefits of blogging for a business:



Blogs are a soft sell

All channels lead to the blog

Blog posts are still ranked by Google

Blogs are easy and cost-effective

Blogs boost a social media following

The bottom line is that blogs build business.

No matter where a company is, whether just starting out or in business for years, having a blog is the ideal way to build a following, create a brand identity, and increase search engine rankings. Aguiar is a big fan of digital marketing, especially the blog. By implementing his tips and creating a business blog, a company can see a dramatic improvement.

The webinar is available on Shweiki's YouTube channel and on Shweiki.com, or can be accessed by clicking here.

