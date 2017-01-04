Many sales trainers talk about the “good ole days” before email, when the phone was the weapon of choice, and many even suggest that email has ruined the sales process. That, however, doesn't have to be true. If used in the right way, email can truly help the sales professional win and grow business.

Ryan Dohrn of Brain Swell Media and 360 Ad Sales to present a new webinar on how to get emails opened and read, featuring 10 strategies for effective email subject lines.

The webinar starts with three thoughts on email sales:



Email does not replace the phone. The phone is an amazing tool when trying to build a relationship with a prospect from a distance.

All too often, people ignore the phone and only focus on email, but sales superstars know how to balance phone, email and face time to maximize the total sales process.

Email lacks tone and emotion. A voice is a powerful sales too, and one shouldn't give up on the phone when these sales email subject lines get results.

It then proceeds to provide 10 key email subject lines that ensure an email won't end up in the "trash" folder, including the following:



Subject line: (Name of a mutual connection) recommended I get in touch.

Subject line: I was just wondering…

Subject line: May 29th?

Subject line: 3 reasons…

Subject line: Did something happen?

