Shweiki Media Printing Company is excited to present the second installment of a webinar series with Andy Crestodina from Orbit Media, a Chicago-based web design and development team. Crestodina - an expert in the field of non-paid content promotion strategies and online marketing - is also the founder of Content Jam, Chicago’s largest content marketing conference, and the author of Content Chemistry.

In this interview, Crestodina dives into non-paid content promotion strategies and expands on those strategies and ideas from the first installment of this series.

Creating the Island Community

Crestodina uses his island analogy to help people understand the purpose of non-paid content promotion. He talks about how those living on an island stay within their groups, but they build a community and are active with one another.

He compares this island to Slack boards and LinkedIn groups because these work like private island communities.

In his example, he talks about how he is publishing a new piece of research, and it consists of a survey of thousands of bloggers. He wants people to cover the research study, so when he goes to work, he posts a little snippet on Slack and starts receiving direct messages. He then replies with more of the research. Now, he has a half dozen websites already willing to promote that content – and all it took was a Slack message.

Slack, a free messaging platform, allows teams to communicate with one another, but there are also boards that work like communities. They include groups of successful content marketers and promotion groups as well. Crestodina mentions a few of the boards he is a member of, including Growth Chat, Growth Slack, and Boost Chat.

To find these boards and groups, he recommends doing a Google search or making a board and sharing it.

Two Ways to Make a Marketer More Effective

Crestodina shares his insight on how to be more efficient as a marketer with two methods:

1. Delegation

He also discusses the idea of delegation. Using a Trello board and Slack to piece out tasks to team members. Boards with cards can boost productivity and keep everyone on track. He also talks about using virtual assistants (VA) to do research, rewrite headlines, and add images to posts to save on time.

2. Automation

He points out how numerous tools help a person save hours per month because these tools automate the process. For example, he uses Edgar. While it costs a monthly fee, Edgar lets him upload his content quickly and saves the hassle of rotating content like Buffer requires.

Growing the List is Key

One of the biggest takeaway points from the interview with Crestodina is that he highly recommends working on the island culture. That means adding connections, committing to professional relationships, and building on the sources of traffic already at a marketer’s disposal. Also, diversifying sources is an excellent way to ensure that content is picked up and shared on multiple sites.

He also emphasized the importance of cultivating email subscription relationships. While Facebook and social media followers are important, he made it clear that one subscriber is more valuable to him than 25 Facebook likes.

