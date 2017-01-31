The best things in life are free -- and that includes non-paid content promotion.

Shweiki Media Printing Company is excited to announce that they've teamed up with Andy Crestodina of Orbit Media -- a Chicago-based web design and development team -- to present a new webinar on just that, featuring expert strategies for non-paid content promotion.

While is Andy Crestodina's first collaboration with Shweiki -- the leader in printing services in San Antonio, Texas -- he has been in the web design and marketing industry since early 2000. He leverages his knowledge and experience in the industry to offer some of the best marketing tips for hundreds of marketers in the country.

In this interview, Crestodina dives into the importance of promotion. After all, publishing a blog or podcast means nothing if it is not promoted to the public.

He compares this theory to The New York Times. In their list of the best books, they are not listing their own. Instead, they are listing the best-selling books out there. It is about the best-promoted content; not the best-written content. A great article is even better with tons of unique promotion behind it. Without marketing, there is no “content marketing.”

In this webinar, Crestodina discusses the following topics:

-The three major channels for promotion

-Takeaway tips for those ready to access non-paid content promotion

-Improving click-through rates

-Using automation tools

-Creating a network through multiple channels

-Sharing content

-And more!

The webinar is available on Shweiki's YouTube channel and, with an accompanying blog, on shweiki.com.

