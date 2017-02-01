“We’re honored to see Kam and Jeff recognized as Sitecore MVPs again this year and to add Ben Lipson to the list as well,” said Brian Payne, VP of technology at Connective DX.

Connective DX, a digital strategy agency and Sitecore Gold Implementation Partner, announced that three team members have been named “Most Valuable Professional (MVP)” by Sitecore®, the global leader in experience management software.

Those team members are:



Kam Figy, solutions architect/.NET/Sitecore developer, four-time Sitecore MVP

Jeff Darchuk, senior software engineer, two-time Sitecore MVP

Ben Lipson, senior software engineer, first-time Sitecore MVP

Only 215 technologists worldwide were named a Sitecore MVP this year.

Now it its eleventh year, Sitecore’s MVP program recognizes individual technology, digital strategy, commerce, and cloud advocates who share their Sitecore passion and expertise to offer positive customer experiences that drive business results. The Sitecore MVP Award recognizes the most active Sitecore experts from around the world who participate in online and offline communities to share their knowledge with other Sitecore partners and customers.

“We’re honored to see Kam and Jeff recognized as Sitecore MVPs again this year and to add Ben Lipson to the list as well,” said Brian Payne, VP of technology at Connective DX. “In addition to leading delivery on dozens of large-scale Sitecore deployments at Connective DX, all three of them are increasingly focused on contributing back to the broader Sitecore community through blogging, meetups and more. This is also a reflection of the commitment Connective DX has to our longtime partnership with Sitecore and the efforts of our entire team, which includes Sitecore-certified developers, designers, project managers, marketers and strategists.”

The Sitecore practice at Connective DX is part of a larger web content management practice group that helps organizations successfully plan, deliver and maintain complex publishing platforms. This includes looking beyond the technology and analyzing how organizations approach the people and processes necessary for success with web publishing. The agency publishes the award-winning CMS Myth blog and speaks frequently at CMS conferences around the world.

“The Sitecore MVP awards recognize and honor those who make substantial contributions to our loyal community of partners and customers,” said Pieter Brinkman, Director of Developer and Platform Evangelism, Sitecore. “MVPs consistently set a standard of excellence by delivering technical chops, enthusiasm and a commitment to giving back to the Sitecore community. They truly understand and deliver on the power of the Sitecore Experience Platform to create contextualized brand experiences for their consumers, driving revenue and loyalty for life.”

Sitecore’s experience platform combines web content management, omnichannel digital delivery, customer insight and engagement, and strategic digital marketing tools into a single, unified platform. The easy-to-use platform captures every minute interaction—and intention—that customers and prospects have with a brand, both on a website and across other online and offline channels. The end-to-end experience technology works behind the scenes to deliver context marketing to individual customers, so they engage in relevant brand experiences that earn loyalty and achieve business results.

More information can be found about the MVP Program on the Sitecore MVP site: http://www.sitecore.net/mvp

About Connective DX

Connective DX is a digital experience agency focused on helping organizations embrace the power of digital, align around the customer, and take control of their future. The agency serves clients globally with services that span digital experience strategy, experience design, technology and digital enablement. Founded in 1997, Connective DX has offices in Portland, Ore., and Boston, Mass. Clients include Columbia Sportswear, Esri, Kindercare, OHSU, BMC Software and Banner Bank. https://www.connectivedx.com

For more information, press only:

Carmen Hill, Connective DX, chill [at] connectivedx [dot] com

Laura Brown, Connective DX, lbrown [at] connectivedx [dot] com