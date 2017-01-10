For the 11th year in a row Sleep Experts has partnered with local troops from the Girl Scouts of America to provide blankets for those in need through the annual Share the Warmth program. To generate donations, large barrels were placed on all Sleep Experts showroom floors. Donations were brought in from people all over the community and from members of Dallas/Fort Worth Girl Scout troops. As a result of these efforts, over 5000 blankets were donated. In recognition of their efforts, the Scout members who participated will receive official badges. This year’s recipient of blanket donations was City Square, a community service organization that focuses on providing food, clothing, and shelter for those in need. For more information on City Square, please visit their website at http://www.citysquare.org.

In another community service initiative, Sleep Experts participated in Christmas in the Park at Fair Park, hosted by the S.M. Wright Foundation. This event provides groceries, clothing, toys and other household items to low-income families from Dallas. This year Sleep Experts was able to provide individuals in 500 families with a good nights sleep, by way of one new twin size mattress set per family. To learn more about Christmas in the Park, please visit the event website at http://www.christmasatfairpark.com.

About Sleep Experts

Sleep Experts is a mattress specialty retailer with 44 stores in North and Central Texas. The company has become one of the fastest growing mattress retailers in the U.S. by creating a strong culture focused on serving the customer and the community. Sleep Experts has been recognized seven times as a Best Place to Work in North Texas, earned distinction as an Inc. 5000 company, and is a winner of the Greater Dallas Business Ethics Award. Sleep Experts shares the gift of sleep with families in need by donating customers’ old mattresses to local non-profit organizations. For more information, visit sleepexperts.com or call (888) 55-SLEEP.

About Consumers' Choice Award:

Established in 1987, the Consumers' Choice Award® identifies and promotes businesses that deliver customer service excellence. The Consumers' Choice Award® has retained a leading independent research firm to conduct surveys in U.S. cities; Atlanta, Columbus, Cincinnati and Dallas. The winners are determined by consumers and not by a panel of judges. The survey covers a broad range of categories of interest to both the public and business communities. Its purpose is to publicly identify those establishments that have been voted by consumers as being their choice for excellence. The Consumers' Choice Award® is a most prestigious tribute to local businesses that serve their communities well. The program is encouraged by all levels of government and by business leaders. Find out more about The Consumers’ Choice Award by visiting http://www.consumerschoiceaward.com/.