Softscribe Inc. Reports the Top 3 B2B Marketing Tools in 2017

Email, LinkedIn and short customer story videos are 3 top marketing tools B2B tech companies will use in 2017 to increase sales and influence, said Julie Squires, CEO of Softscribe Inc, a leading hotel tech PR firm.

Softscribe Inc. debuted the mobile-ready email version of a customer story during a recent client meeting. The SVP of sales emailed immediately that he liked it. It was valuable feedback from a top industry sales exec.

Softscribe Inc, a leading tech PR firm for companies selling into the global hospitality market, is known for innovation. Squires said Softscribe Inc.’s industry awards for integrated campaigns and writing affirm what her company achieves for clients: Results.

3 Top B2B Marketing Tools in 2017

“Three of the most popular PR and marketing tools we applied for our publicly traded and privately held client companies are email, LinkedIn, and short customer story videos,” Squires said.

Email Mobile-Ready Stories.

1. Have a PR firm write a story in the full form format.

2. Read it on a mobile device. How was that experience?

3. Next, format the press release to be mobile-ready, like this release. View it again on a mobile.

Softscribe Inc. clients agreed it was easier to read.

LinkedIn is the First Point of Contact. Make It Personal

LinkedIn profiles should be personal. Softscribe Inc. recommends to have it written by professionals. Here are 3 tips to customize a profile and make it more effective.

1. Personalize the URL. Use the person's full name.

2. Publish company press releases within the LinkedIn profile.

3. In the LinkedIn profile summary include answers to 3 questions:

a. What is best about the person's role?

b. Which 3-5 words or phrases best describe the person's style of leadership?

c. What influences and/or life lessons most profoundly impact the person's business experiences?

Remember to respect LinkedIn’s word count limits.

Videos Earn a Thumbs Up from Forrester Research and Forbes.

One minute of a well-executed video has the same impact on decisions as 1.8 million words, according to Forrester Research.

And a Forbes study points out that 59 percent of executives would prefer to watch a video than to read text.

Why?

Videos are easier to absorb and make it simpler to connect with the speaker. Videos catch the eye in social media feeds and in Google searches.

Customer Story Videos Deliver Results

Customer stories are among Softscribe Inc.'s most effective deliverables, based on clicks back to clients’ websites. Click here to view a short customer story video for long-time Softscribe Inc. client Aptech Computer Systems, Inc.

