Southern Trust Mortgage Opens Montchanin, DE Branch

Southern Trust Mortgage (STM) NMLS #2921, a full-service mortgage lender offering a diverse product line, announced today the opening of a new branch office in Montchanin, Delaware. This branch is the latest addition to the company's 18 branches across the Mid-Atlantic region and is the first branch in Delaware. The office will be led by Branch Manager, Monty Hayman (NMLS# 108440). Joining Monty at the new Delaware location are Clare T. Crossan - AVP/Area Manager (NMLS# 128062), Jessica Verdi– Loan Officer (NMLS# 1015462), Paula Winter – Loan Officer Assistant, Joyce Carlyle – Processor, and Kristina Rewis – Processor.

“Southern Trust Mortgage is thrilled to open up a branch to serve New Castle and the surrounding communities. We look forward to offering our diverse line of mortgage products and outstanding customer service to the state of Delaware and Pennsylvania. This is yet another incredible step forward in making home-ownership a possibility for our borrowers.” said Jerry Flowers, STM CEO and President.

Southern Trust Mortgage was founded in 1998 and is a DIRECT lender. As a direct lender, they control every step of the mortgage process, from pre-qualification to in-house underwriting, through funding. The New Castle branch is located at 4 West Rockland Road, Suite 200 Montchanin, DE. 19710 If you are in the market for a new home or would like to contact a loan officer, please visit http://www.southerntrust.com.