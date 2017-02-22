Southern Trust Mortgage Opens Mechanicsville, VA Branch

Left To Right- Tiffany Barber, Chris Lester, Sarah Via, David Johnson, Chris Owens, Michael Huff, Jim Cowell, and John Eiler “We see nothing but immense growth for Southern Trust Mortgage in 2017." said Jerry Flowers, STM CEO and President.

Southern Trust Mortgage, a full-service mortgage lender, announced today the opening of a branch office in Mechanicsville, Virginia (NMLS #2921). Mechanicsville is the latest to join the company's eighteen branches along the East Coast, making it the seventh office in Virginia. The office will be led by Branch Manager, Chris Owens - NMLS# 211851.

“We see nothing but immense growth for Southern Trust Mortgage in 2017. Adding another branch will allow us to better serve the state of Virginia and assist home buyers with one of the most important decisions they will make in their life. We take pride in our diverse mortgage product offerings and one-of-a-kind customer service," said Jerry Flowers, STM CEO and President.

Southern Trust Mortgage was founded in 1998 and is a DIRECT lender. As a direct lender, they control every step of the mortgage process, from pre-qualification to in-house underwriting, through funding.

The Mechanicsville branch is located at 9207 Chamberlayne Rd, Mechanicsville, Virginia 23116. If you are in the market for a new home or would like to contact a loan officer, please visit http://www.southerntrust.com.