EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) and Stacks Inc. (Stacks) are now accepting applications for the inaugural Stacks Public Library Website Makeover Award. One winner will receive a free three-year library website makeover as well as up to $1,000 in travel expenses to attend the 2017 ALA Annual Conference in Chicago. Entries must be received by April 3, 2017.

Stacks, a hosted, turnkey web content management system designed specifically for libraries, will work with the winning applicant to create a website that offers a relevant and robust user experience tailored for their patrons and administrator’s needs. As part of their submission, entrants are asked to include information about the challenges the library administrators and patrons face with their current library website.

President and CEO of Stacks Inc., Kristin Delwo, says the new award was developed to help a qualified library create a powerful and effective website for its patrons. “The winner of the makeover contest will be able to experience firsthand, the power of Stacks. Not only will they be able to create a truly unique library website tailored to their patrons’ needs, but one that can be easily managed by their administrative team. We are thrilled to work closely with the winning library to create a new library website experience.”

Applicants can submit entries via the Stacks website at http://www.stacksdiscovery.com/makeover. In order to enter the contest, entrants must be an employee of a public library in the United States or Canada and by at least 18 years old. The Public Library Website Makeover Award will be presented during 2017 ALA Annual Conference in June.

About Stacks Inc.

The Stacks platform has supported more than 500 libraries since its first iteration in 2009, even the Microsoft Faculty Library is part of the Stacks story. Kristin Delwo, President and CEO of Stacks Inc., is a former Systems Administrator & Management Consultant for a large consortia serving over 150 public libraries. Inspired by the solutions she was able to create, Kristin partnered with her then vendor, Chad Smith to evolve the products they had built into what we now know as Stacks. The team's deep library technology expertise was recognized in 2014 when the TALOnline project was recognized with the ALA Award for Collaboration and the CLA Award for Innovation in Technology. These accomplishments attracted the last key members of an all-star team that is reinventing the library experience.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is the leading discovery service provider for libraries worldwide with more than 11,000 discovery customers in over 100 countries. EBSCO Discovery Service™ (EDS) provides each institution with a comprehensive, single search box for its entire collection, offering unparalleled relevance ranking quality and extensive customization. EBSCO is also the preeminent provider of online research content for libraries, including hundreds of research databases, historical archives, point-of-care medical reference, and corporate learning tools serving millions of end users at tens of thousands of institutions. EBSCO is the leading provider of electronic journals & books for libraries, with subscription management for more than 360,000 serials, including more than 57,000 e-journals, as well as online access to more than 900,000 e-books. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com. EBSCO Information Services is a division of EBSCO Industries Inc., a family owned company since 1944.

###

For more information, please contact:

Kathleen McEvoy

Vice President of Communications

(800) 653-2726 ext. 2594

kmcevoy@ebsco.com