Starkey Mortgage Helps Homeless Families through HomeAid Atlanta

Starkey Mortgage, a nationally recognized residential mortgage company, presented a $1000 check through Starkey Mortgage’s Community Connection program to HomeAid Atlanta during the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association’s Installation and Awards Program.

Starkey’s Community Connection program provides a way for the company to contribute to charitable organizations in the communities it serves. All non-profit and not-for-profit groups that have a current 501(c)(3) status are eligible. These groups can be local, national or international and can include youth, school, education, health, environmental and animal programs.

“Our team is excited to support HomeAid Atlanta’s Closing Campaign program. We believe this will be the first of many donations to assist HomeAid in building new lives for Atlanta's homeless families and individuals,” said Ken Witte, Atlanta Central branch manager at Starkey Mortgage. “The Greater Atlanta community is very supportive of Starkey Mortgage and this is a way we can give back to those in our community who are in need.”

Core Homebuilders has also committed to match any donations the Starkey Mortgage Community Connection program makes to HomeAid Atlanta on a monthly basis. Mandy Crater, executive director of HomeAid Atlanta said, “We are thankful for Starkey Mortgage’s and Core Homebuilder’s ongoing commitment to HomeAid Atlanta and our cause to help the estimated 7,500 people in Metro Atlanta experiencing homelessness on any given night, 40 percent who are women and children.”

About HomeAid Atlanta

HomeAid Atlanta, founded in 2001, is a nonprofit organization that builds new lives for homeless families and individuals through housing and community outreach. HomeAid works in partnership with the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association, as well as community building industry organizations, to assist people experiencing homelessness. To date, HomeAid Atlanta has completed over 76 housing, remodel and care day projects at locations that serve victims of domestic violence, teen mothers, and more. Learn more at http://www.homeaidatlanta.org.

About CORE Homebuilders

Based in Historic Buford GA, CORE Homebuilders is built on a commitment to operational excellence, predictable quality, and customer service unmatched in the industry. CORE began building homes in the Atlanta area in 2012. Years of experience with both local and national builders coupled with a passion to be better, led to creating a different kind of homebuilder. While new as a name brand, CORE boasts a unique blend of skills and knowledge that balance tried and true building techniques with new technology and products. Partnering with an award winning, nationally experienced architect and professional designer combined with a dedication to technology and quality control throughout the building process ensures a home that homeowners will be delighted to live in for years to come. http://www.corehomebuilders.com

About WR Starkey Mortgage, LLP.

Starkey Mortgage (WR Starkey Mortgage, LLP NMLSR# 2146), is a nationally recognized residential mortgage company intent on providing exceptional, individualized service and maintaining supportive, lasting relationships with borrowers, Realtors®, and builders. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Starkey Mortgage opened its doors in March 2000 and offers home purchase, refinance and renovation loans with offices throughout Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Texas. (http://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). Developing a reputation for quality and excellence in the mortgage industry, Starkey Mortgage has been recognized by National Professional Mortgage Magazine as a Top Mortgage Employer: 2016, Mortgage Executive Magazine as a Top 100 Mortgage Company: 2011-2016 and as a Top 50 Company to Work For in America: 2014 - 2015. http://www.starkeymortgage.com