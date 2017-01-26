Sterling-Pacific Commercial Roofing & Waterproofing Sterling-Pacific is a COBID certified company in the State of Oregon. As a MBE and ESB company, Sterling-Pacific seeks contracting opportunities with government agencies and special jurisdictions.

Sterling-Pacific, a Commercial Exterior Solutions Company, will be initiating work on three Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District (THPRD) recreation centers in Beaverton, Oregon starting the first quarter of 2017. The Aloha Pool, the Beaverton Pool and the Cedar Hills Recreation Center will have fall protection systems installed in the first half of 2017.

Sterling-Pacific works with local structural engineering firms, permitting offices and fabrication shops to create fall protection systems custom-tailored to each individual building. "Many companies take a ‘one-size fits all’ approach to fall protection. Their systems typically fall short of the quality and assurance of safety that our customers expect,” says Joe Calderon, President of Sterling-Pacific.

“I am very happy to be a part of this project,” says Mr. Calderon. “I grew up swimming at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center, I have been a volunteer coach for THPRD and now I have 4 boys that have played organized basketball through THPRD programs.”

About Sterling-Pacific:

Sterling-Pacific installs custom designed and engineered rooftop fall protection systems. In addition, Sterling-Pacific performs commercial roofing (flat roofing-TPO, PVC, and EPDM, built-up roofing, metal roofing), waterproofing, custom sheet metal and custom roof maintenance programs.

Sterling-Pacific is a COBID certified company in the State of Oregon, (OR Cert ID 9808). As a MBE and ESB company, Sterling-Pacific seeks contracting opportunities with state, county, city and regional government agencies and special jurisdictions (e.g., hospitals and universities).

Sterling-Pacific

Commercial Exterior Solutions

521 N. Tillamook St.

Portland, OR 97227

Phone: 503-850-8472

Email: info(at)sterling-pac(dot)com