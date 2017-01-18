Attorney Steve Kirsh Helping to Improve Indiana Adoption Laws

Kirsh & Kirsh, P.C. Thanks to the bipartisan efforts of Indiana legislators over the last 30 years, Indiana’s adoption laws are among the best in the country. SB 332 makes a number of technical corrections to make Indiana adoption law even better. Past News Releases RSS

In an effort to improve Indiana’s adoption laws, Steve Kirsh, a founding attorney at Kirsh & Kirsh, P.C who has over thirty-five years’ experience as an adoption attorney, is working with Indiana State Senator Joe Zakas on suggesting legislation to improve Senate Bill 332, which Zakas is sponsoring. “Thanks to the bipartisan efforts of Indiana legislators over the last 30 years, Indiana’s adoption laws are among the best in the country. SB 332 makes a number of technical corrections to make Indiana adoption law even better,” said Kirsh.

Senate Bill 332 amends provisions regarding adoption notices. It will require, with exceptions, the attorney or licensed child-placing agency obtaining a consent to adoption to provide to the person consenting to adoption the name and address of the court in which the adoption is filed. The bill also states that a consent to an adoption is not required from the biological father of a child born out of wedlock who was conceived as a result of a crime in any jurisdiction in which the elements of the crime are substantially similar to certain crimes under Indiana law.

“Senate Bill 332 prohibits any person from challenging an adoption decree after the expiration period,” concluded Kirsh. “It also prohibits the state department of health from processing a record for adoption unless certain fees have been paid and the report summarizing the available medical, psychological, and educational records concerning the birth parents has been submitted to the state department of health.”

About Steve Kirsh, adoption attorney at Kirsh & Kirsh, P.C.

Steve Kirsh has practiced adoption law in Indiana for over 35 years. Kirsh & Kirsh, P.C. adoption lawyers serve prospective adoptive parents throughout Indiana and from around the country in all aspects of the adoption process. It also offers free assistance for birth mothers every step of the way as they consider placing their babies for adoption. For more information, please call (800) 333-5736, or visit http://www.indianaadoption.com. The law office is located at 2930 E 96th St., Indianapolis, IN 46240.

