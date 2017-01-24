New Council Bluffs Storage Options with StorageMart

The Omaha area is ripe for growth and the new location in Council Bluffs is a huge win for local storage shoppers. - Cris Burnam, StorageMart President

Joining four other Omaha storage locations, StorageMart proudly announced today the acquisition of a new self storage facility in Council Bluffs. Conveniently located off Interstate 29 at the intersection of Highway 92 and Harry Langdon Boulevard, the newest StorageMart boasts a variety of features like climate controlled space and a freight elevator to meet the residential and business storage needs of the community.

With over 350 units totaling 46,084 square feet of rentable space, this is a significant increase in our Council Bluffs self storage offering. Nebraska’s population is set to pass two million soon with the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area being the largest in the state. This move positions StorageMart to meet that growth well.

“The Omaha area is ripe for growth and the new location in Council Bluffs is a huge win for local storage shoppers,” said Cris Burnam, StorageMart President. “With fast and easy ways to rent online and dedicated customer service, we’re well positioned to expand our motto of ‘easy, clean, service’ in the area.”

With gated access, a well-lit facility, and video cameras, storage shoppers can set their minds at ease choosing StorageMart for their climate controlled or drive up storage unit. The facility is newer and in excellent condition making the transition to implement StorageMart operations and systems easy.

About StorageMart

StorageMart started with a single store in Columbia, MO and has grown to be the largest privately-owned, family operated storage company in the world. StorageMart is led by the Burnam family, which has been in the storage industry for three generations. Dedicated to providing easy, clean and friendly service to each and every customer, StorageMart is also committed to giving back to the many communities it calls home. In 2015, the company donated more than $167,000.00 to charities, in addition to donating over $395,000 in free rent to local charities throughout the US and Canada. Find out more at http://www.storage-mart.com.