New Lethbridge StorageMart Offers Storage Convenience

StorageMart is proud to announce today the acquisition of a second self storage facility in Lethbridge, AB. Joining our store off Crowsnest Highway in offering Lethbridge Storage Units, the newest StorageMart is conveniently located on Westside Drive W., a perfect spot to serve the neighborhoods of West Lethbridge as well as students at the University of Lethbridge with a handy storage option.

With nearly 200 units offering over 20,000 square feet of storage space from drive up and indoor units, the new location also has parking spaces available for those wanting to store vehicles, trucks or even boats. With this addition, StorageMart is officially offering over 80,000 square feet of rentable space in Lethbridge between our facility on 2nd Ave S and the new addition on Westside Dr. W. With 619 units to choose from now, we’re confident in our ability to meet the storage needs of the Lethbridge community.

Customers will be seeing some updates as we bring the facility in line with our high standard of cleanliness and maintenance. Most importantly, the newest StorageMart location will continue our mission of providing our customers with an easy and clean storage experience with a focus on customer service.

“Bringing this store into the StorageMart family provides conveniently located storage options to customers in Lethbridge” said StorageMart President, Cris Burnam. “Our newest location in Lethbridge is well positioned to continue our mission of providing every customer with an easy and clean storage experience.”

With two centrally located facilities in Lethbridge, we’re proud to say that no matter where you live or work, you’re never more than a few minutes’ drive from your closest StorageMart.

About StorageMart

StorageMart is the largest privately-owned, family operated storage company in the world. Led by the Burnam family, which has been in the storage industry for 3 generations, the company’s core values are dedicated to providing easy, clean and friendly service to each and every customer. StorageMart is also committed to giving back to the communities they serve. In 2015, the company donated over $167,000 to charities in addition to nearly $400,000 in free and discounted space to local charities in the communities we serve. Find more information on http://www.storage-mart.com.