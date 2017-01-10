So-called ‘smart home’ solutions for home lighting are often over-complicated and can become frustrating to use in many situations. The beauty of [Switcheroo] is in its simplicity. Minimum setup is required, and it doesn’t depend on Wifi or a smartphone.

Pittsburgh-based start-up Switcheroo announced yesterday the launch of a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise the funds needed to take their novel product from handmade fully-functional prototypes into mass-produced units.

Switcheroo solves a common household problem in which a wall switch turns on an outlet somewhere in the room, but not the outlet that the homeowner prefers it to activate. Switcheroo allows the user to easily change which outlets are controlled by existing switches, or to control a group of outlets with a single switch, without the need for smartphone apps and without having to re-run any wiring.

Switcheroo was founded in 2015 by Mike Neilson, who says, “So-called ‘smart home’ solutions for home lighting are often over-complicated and can become frustrating to use in many situations. The beauty of our product is in its simplicity. Minimum setup is required, it doesn’t depend on Wifi or a smartphone, and once it is in place will work seamlessly, essentially unnoticed to the user.”

Mike had been working on the idea in his spare time until the fall of 2015, when he was accepted into one of the top hardware accelerator programs in the country, AlphaLab Gear. At that point, Mike focused full-time on developing Switcheroo, working with electrical engineers, mechanical engineers, and industrial designers to create a fully-formed prototype.

Backers of the Kickstarter campaign can pre-order a Switcheroo two-pack for as low as $34, with expected delivery in the fall of 2017. The campaign, which was launched on January 9, 2017, will run through February 8, 2017.