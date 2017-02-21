iNovah EMV Direct - A flexible and secure payment processing solution for government Cities and counties who implement iNovah EMV Direct will realize immediate benefits with increased fraud protection, greater operational efficiency, secure transactions and the ability to route transactions directly to their processor of choice.

System Innovators (SI), a division of N. Harris Computer Corporation, is pleased to announce the general availability of iNovah EMV Direct, a processor agnostic and secure Europay, MasterCard and Visa (EMV) chip credit card payment processing solution for governments.

Built with government agency needs in mind, the flexible and scalable solution combines SI's flagship point-of-sale centralized cashiering and enterprise revenue management (ERM) solution, iNovah, with the ability to accept EMV chip card transactions from multiple credit card processors. EMV Direct is seamlessly integrated with iNovah which allows payment amounts to be automatically sent to the credit card terminal and securely encrypts customer data to mitigate clients' risk of card-present fraud utilizing end to end encryption technologies. With this solution, city and county cashiers are able to remain in iNovah, a centralized cashiering solution, with no need to manually enter in credit card information reducing customer payment times, eliminating errors and manual entry of payment data.

With the nationwide EMV liability shift, cities and counties who implement iNovah EMV Direct will realize immediate benefits with increased fraud protection, greater operational efficiency, secure transactions and the ability to route transactions directly to their processor of choice including First Data, Chase Paymentech, Vantiv, Global Payments (Canada), and Moneris (Canada).

iNovah EMV Direct improves citizen – government relations by expediting the payment collection process with a one-stop-shop experience as well as permits government customers the freedom to use multiple payment methods as the solution supports payment from cards embedded with chip and PIN technology, contactless payments (Visa payWave, MasterCard PayPass), mobile digital wallet (Android Pay, Apple Pay), debit, credit and cash payments.

For more information on iNovah EMV Direct please contact sisolutions@systeminnovators.com or visit http://www.systeminnovators.com/en/solutions/emv_direct/. Follow the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

About System Innovators

System Innovators is a division of N. Harris Computer Corporation and a leading provider of financial management and customer information system software solutions. Enterprise revenue management offerings include iNovah ERM, a fully configurable PCI compliant payment collection, cashiering and financial reporting solutions. Specializing in citizen self-service, revenue management, auditing and financial reporting, System Innovators’ products integrate seamlessly with hundreds of websites, deposit banks, payment card gateway providers, and host and financial systems. For more information, please visit http://www.systeminnovators.com.

Contact:

Margaret Baker

Marketing Coordinator

System Innovators

mbaker(at)systeminnovators(dot)com