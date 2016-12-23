The TCT Group Delivers World-Class 3D Printing Program at CES 2017

The stellar 2017 line-up features presentations from the Oscar-nominated animation studio, LAIKA, sportswear giant Reebok, and GE Additive - the company that has just validated the entire industry with a billion-dollar investment.

On Friday, January 6 at CES 2017, The TCT Group will present an exciting one day program entitled, “3D Printing: Evaluating the Evolution”, which aims to explore the reality of how consumers will be affected by 3D printing in a wide range of sectors including health and fitness, apparel, design, transport and the Internet of Things.

Now in its fourth year, the TCT Conference at CES goes from strength to strength with past delegates including Airbus, Amazon, BMW, DoD, Facebook, Hyundai, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Northrop Grumman, Phillips, PING, Tencent and Walmart. All of whom attend to get the very latest updates on the technology, hear about breakthrough applications, and get a steer on how 3D printing will impact our lives in the future.

To complement our stellar line up we will have further insight from SAP, Worrell, Intel and the exciting open source manufacturer Local Motors which uses 3D printing extensively in its vehicle production. The day will conclude with the engaging Todd Grimm hosting a discussion panel with many of the days speakers contributing. It promises to deliver world class insight into what is possible today and what might be tomorrow.

Registration for TCT@CES can be easily completed here.

The 2017 edition of CES will also see the TCT Group continue its sponsorship of the 3D Printing Marketplace on the show floor. The expo, open to visitors January 5-8, will feature technology leaders showing the latest developments in desktop 3D printing machinery. Cutting edge technology from the likes of Formlabs, Aleph Objects, Markforged, Beijing Tiertime Technology and DWS SRL will demonstrate on the show floor that there is a real thirst for reliable desktop machinery to print parts from prototyping to production. See TCT Magazine on Booth 42510 in Sands Expo.

