TRIMIT is pleased to announce the official release of the new version of TRIMIT based on Microsoft Dynamics NAV 2017.This Danish software vendor has carved a niche in the fashion, manufacturing, and furniture industry by offering industry-specific business solutions to over four hundred companies. The TRIMIT add-on is comprised of ERP, webshops, and portals in a seamlessly integrated solution. TRIMIT not only helps to optimize workflows, but also provide companies the crucial omni-channel approach that is considered to be extremely important in today’s business environment.

Companies operating in the fashion, manufacturing, and furniture industry are well aware of the need to optimize their supply chain to stay competitive. The business solutions from TRIMIT have always been focused on addressing the industry-specific challenges such as variants and product configuration through the whole supply chain.

The latest release of TRIMIT has been inspired significantly by the feedback received from the company’s partners and customers. Several new features such as Item and SKU Maintenance, Item Charge for FIFO, and the usage of Item Attributes have been added to the Dynamics NAV functionality. On the webshops and portals, the work has been focused on the Product Information Repository, B2C Instore and getting payments available on the B2B Webshop.

TRIMIT based on Dynamics NAV 2017, including localized versions for Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Great Britain, Netherlands, North America, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland, is made available to all TRIMIT Partners.

Highlighting the benefits of the new TRIMIT solution, the CEO of TRIMIT Richard Postborg said, “TRIMIT’s years of experience has allowed us to develop an industry specific add-on to an already powerful ERP solution, Dynamics NAV. With our solution, companies can run their business with greater efficiency and profitability.”

To find out more about TRIMIT, please visit http://www.trimit.com

About TRIMIT: For more than 25 years, TRIMIT has been a front-runner in delivering industry specific business solutions. Today, more than 400 companies in the fashion, furniture and manufacturing industries use TRIMIT to improve their business. A growing, worldwide network of partners ensures TRIMIT a global reach, and an active customer community plays a vital role in directing the solution towards the future.

Contact: Troels Rasmussen, Head of Sales, TRIMIT

Email: trr(at)trimit(dot)com