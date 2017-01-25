The SiteImpact offering helps franchisors and franchisees avoid situations where excessive cannibalization has turned a profitable store into a problem one.

Tango, the leading provider of Retail and Restaurant Analytics and Strategic Store Lifecycle Management solutions, and UberMedia, a trusted mobile authority that transforms behavioral data into actionable consumer insights, today announced they are unveiling the future of Sales Cannibalization Studies at the IFA Convention in Las Vegas. While at the convention, the companies will be showcasing their cannibalization analysis offering, SiteImpact™, which combines Tango’s advanced analytics processes with UberMedia’s uniquely precise mobile location data. SiteImpact enables franchisors and franchisees to quickly and cost-effectively determine the impact of proposed new locations on existing stores or restaurants.

“Starting with the best data is critical, and our data is sourced directly from the GPS signals of mobile smartphones whose use is widespread,” said Eric Aledort, Chief Business Development Officer, UberMedia. “Unlike historical surveying methods that were costly, time-consuming, and often biased due to subjectivity and variability, these ultra-precise geolocation points are generated by mobile devices to yield the fastest, most accurate data in the industry.”

Combining this timely, accurate data with Tango’s advanced cannibalization modeling techniques provides retailers and restaurant companies with a unique competitive advantage. Unlike traditional on-site intercept surveys that take place at individual stores, SiteImpact allows a retailer to geofence a location, capture the UberMedia data points, and conduct cannibalization analysis faster, cheaper and most importantly, more precisely.

“One of the critical issues facing restaurant companies and retailers involves quantifying the cannibalization impact from potential new locations,” said Pranav Tyagi, President & CEO, Tango. “Often, cannibalization limits are written into franchise agreements, and if the threshold is exceeded, then the deal falls through. The SiteImpact offering helps franchisors and franchisees avoid situations where excessive cannibalization has turned a profitable store into a problem one.”

About Tango:

Tango’s purpose-built retail solution unites customer and location predictive analytics with online GIS and store development execution into a single platform. The Tango team has worked with over 500 leading retail and restaurant companies, and brings that knowledge and those best practices to Strategic Store Lifecycle Management. Our cloud-based SaaS and mobile solutions are used across more than 130 countries by concepts ranging from a few dozen locations to large global brands with more than 40,000 stores. For more information, visit http://www.tangoanalytics.com.

About UberMedia:

One of the most trusted mobile authorities, UberMedia transforms mobile behavioral data to power actionable business intelligence, advertising, and measurement. UberMedia’s diverse suite of products process billions of social, demographic, and location signals daily for Fortune 500 companies across retail, automotive, and entertainment to better understand and influence modern consumers with the most accurate business decision science. Recognized as a pioneer in targeted mobile advertising, UberMedia was listed as Fast Company’s “50 Most Innovative Companies,” The Wall Street Journal’s Top “50 Startups,” Entrepreneur Magazine’s “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America,” and as one of Advertising Age’s “Best Places to Work.” UberMedia is headquartered in Pasadena, CA as a network company of Idealab, a world-renowned operator of leading technology businesses. For more information, visit http://www.ubermedia.com.