World Pop Music Artist Tarkan Announces US Tour Dates and Concerts

Tarkan Multi-Platinum Recording Artist US Tour Tarkan is one of the finest live performers I've ever seen. - Ahmet Ertegun, founder Atlantic Records

International recording artist Tarkan takes the stage next month with his first ever, "Bi-Coastal US Tour." The highly anticipated concerts, sponsored by Turkcell, will take place at the Hammerstein Ballroom at the Manhattan Center Studios on March 2nd and 3rd in mid-town New York, and at The Novo by Microsoft in the heart of Los Angeles on March 5th.

Tarkan performs a unique blend of pop music infused with a soulful Turkish sound and infectious rhythm. Music industry legend Ahmet Ertegun, founder of Atlantic Records said, "he’s one of the finest live performers I've ever seen.” From Europe and South America to Asia and Australia, wherever he tours, Tarkan quickly sells out arenas, including a record-breaking show in his native Turkey attended by 200,000 fans.

"We're excited to bring Tarkan's electrifying show to his many American fans, who've waited to see him perform here for a long time," said promoter Metehan Oğuz, president of SM Production Group. The promoter's VP of Events, Sengul Oğuz added, "Tarkan has the energy and charisma of a young Elvis. His performances are long remembered by concertgoers, and those who see him next month can expect an incredible night of music."

Tickets are on sale now for all US dates at tarkanliveus.com or through TicketMaster.

Dates: March 2 & 3, 2017

Location: The Hammerstein Ballroom, New York

Ticket Prices: $ 80 - 250

Date: March 5, 2017

Location: The Novo by Microsoft, Los Angeles

Ticket Prices: $ 80 - 175

About

Tarkan: Over a career spanning two decades and going, Tarkan has won over fans worldwide with a string of hits that have sold in excess of 29 million copies. Whenever this award-winning performer takes the stage, Tarkan mesmerizes his audience with an unmistakable sound and an electrifying presence.

SM Production Group: As a full service production and management company, SM Production Group specializes in project management, communications, licensing and consultancy, event management, as well as a full range of concert, festival and event production services. smproductiongroup.com