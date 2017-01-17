Comview Receives Honorable Mention in 2017 Mobility Awards

Comview announced today that it is one of two nominees to receive honorable mention for Mobile Expense Management in the 2017 AOTMP Mobility Awards. AOTMP presented the awards at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on January 5, 2017.

Comview was nominated for its mobile expense management solution, which is part of its integrated fixed/mobile platform. The company provides customer-centric Telecom Expense Management (TEM), Mobility Management and Call Accounting software and services that reduce cost, complexity and risk of managing telecom expenses, usage and assets for enterprises throughout the communications lifecycle.

Over 80 members of the press and industry-leading analysts who cover the mobile and wireless industry selected the 2017 AOTMP Mobility Awards. This coveted awards program, which has been in place since 2001, represents the most innovative, state-of-the-art mobile and wireless products and solutions in today’s market.

The 2017 AOTMP Mobility Awards program included 73 awards from 16 different categories ranging from Smartphones to Internet of Things (IoT) technology. Nominations, which were received by companies and consumers alike, ended on November 29th; and a committee of both members of the press and mobility analysts then voted for the finalists, based on criteria specific to product/solution category.

“We’re proud to be a finalist for this honor and to be among so many great companies,” stated John Perri, Comview Founder and CEO, “We congratulate all of the winners across the different categories.”

About Comview Corporation

Comview provides fully integrated Telecom Expense Management (TEM), Mobility Management and Call Accounting solutions backed by industry-leading customer service. The company’s cloud-based, unified software suite allows companies to easily manage all telecom usage and assets, throughout the communications lifecycle, from a single intuitive interface, including: Invoice Management, Wireless Management (with BYOD and MDM integration), Audit & Optimization, Call Accounting, IT Asset Management, Procurement and more. A managed service/BPO approach and “customer for life” philosophy provides customers with the highest level of service and support and sustainable ROI. For additional information, visit Comview at http://www.comviewcorp.com.