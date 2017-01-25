The Artisan Group (http://www.theartisangroup.org) caught the eye of celebrities, VIPs and members of the press attending GBK’ Luxury Celebrity Gift Lounge Honoring the Nominees & Presenters of the 2017 Golden Globes with a star-worthy exhibit and its signature black swag bag filled to the brim with handcrafted goods from participating members. The Gift Lounge took place January 7-8, 2017 at “At The P” in Los Angeles, California.

The Artisan Group’s gift bag this year was valued at $1,150.00. It included an assortment of handcrafted jewelry and accessories, spa and bath products, stationery, candles, hair accessories, and other handmade gifts. The Artisan Group also gifted GBK's 2017 charity beneficiaries, the Israeli Red Cross affiliate American Friends of Magen David Adom and Lambda Legal who works for the civil rights of lesbians, gay men, bisexuals, transgender people and those living with HIV/AIDS.

Golden Globes winners stopping by The Artisan Group’s exhibit to accept their gift bags included Asia Monet Ray and Jenna Stanfield (“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” Best Television Movie or Mini-Series); Keith Stanfield (“Atlanta,” Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy); and Tommy Chong (“Zootopia,” Best Motion Picture – Animated).

Nominees who received gift bags included Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish,” Best Actor in Television Series – Musical or Comedy), David Greathouse and William Johnson (“Hacksaw Ridge”/Night Manager, Best Motion Picture – Drama); Lucas Jade Zumann (“20th Century Women,” Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy); Yara Shahidi (“Black-ish”, Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy).

Other gift bag recipients included Brighton Sharbinon (“Growing Up Smith," “The Walking Dead”); Carla Jimenez (“The Mick”); Elyse Levesque (“Containment”, “The Originals”); Kevin Dillon (“Entourage”); Renee Olstead (“Still Standing,” “The Insider”); Ricky Whittle (“American Gods,” “The 100”); and Yanic Truesdale (“Gilmore Girls,” “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life”), among many others.

The Artisan Group drew raves from attending press. TheAtkinReport.com described The Artisan Group’s swag bag as “bountiful” and “full of delights.” LAsThePlace.com called it “amazing.” Huffingtonpost.com and LAelements.com mentioned several favorite TAG member gifts in their wrap-up of the event.

"Our members look forward to GBK’s Golden Globes Gift Lounge each year, knowing they will have the opportunity to show off their beautiful handcrafted products for some of Hollywood’s best and brightest,” said The Artisan Group founder Valerie Guerrero.

Participating members gifting the celebrities this event included: Kristin Sathe, Aunt Kitty's Design; Corinne Fry, Chantry 1975; Donna Fox, Crow Steals Fire; Vanessa Painter, DesignMe Jewelry; Mila Bartos, FizzCandy Jewelry; Vincci Ching, Heritage ReFashioned; Bethany Schuelke, Hope Anchored Designs; Jamie Estelle, Jamie Estelle Jewelry; Laura Tanner Swinand, Laura Tanner Jewelry; Lexi Butler, Lexi Butler Designs; Doug Heifetz, Lost & Forged; Deanna Gailey, Nadean Designs; Nikki Fleming, Nikki Nakks; Carla Kellam, O'Chic Luxury Cases; Emma Mann, Soap Cauldron; and Nancy Wallis, Wallis Designs.

The Artisan Group’s official Event Guide detailing all participating members is available to view online. See photos of gifted items on Pinterest.

To learn more about The Artisan Group’s support of the handcrafted movement, its membership, and its charitable contributions, read TAGazine | Vol. 10.

The Artisan Group's members come from all over the United States, Canada, and around the world. The elite organization represents a varied group of individuals who are dedicated to the handcrafted movement. With the help of The Artisan Group, members gift their products to celebrities, VIPs and members of the press at elite Hollywood and New York City gift lounges.

The Artisan Group also assists with placing member products on popular television shows such as How To Get Away With Murder, Empire, Law & Order: SVU, Bones, Jane The Virgin, Modern Family, Baby Daddy, The Vampire Diaries, Days of Our Lives, The Young & The Restless, Girlfriends' Guide To Divorce, Scandal, The Voice, and many others. The Artisan Group® also donates to charitable organizations by providing gift bags that can be auctioned off to raise funds; to date, TAG has helped raise over $10,000 for organizations including Let’s Move Together, One World Foundation and The Joyful Child Foundation.

