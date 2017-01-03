The Artisan Group® (http://www.theartisangroup.org) will be present at GBK’s Luxury Celebrity Gift Lounge honoring the Nominees and Presenters of the 2017 Golden Globes, with a star-worthy selection of luxury handcrafted goods prepared by its members especially for attending celebrities, VIPs and select members of the press and media. The Gift Lounge takes place January 6-7, 2017 at an exclusive location in Los Angeles, California.

The Artisan Group’s swag bag this year is valued at $1,150.00 and includes an assortment of handcrafted jewelry and accessories, spa and bath products, stationery, candles, hair accessories, and other handmade gifts. The Artisan Group will also be gifting GBK’s 2017 charity beneficiaries, to be announced in the coming days.

“We are pleased to sponsor GBK’s Luxury Celebrity Gift Lounge once again,” said The Artisan Group founder Valerie Guerrero. “Our members look forward to this event every year for its fabulous guest list and the enthusiasm that attendees display for the handcrafted ethos. We are excited to visit with everyone and share the stories behind these incredible artisan goods.”

At GBK's 2016 luxury event honoring the 2016 Golden Globes, The Artisan Group members gifted Viola Davis (Best Actress nominee, Television Drama, “How to Get Away with Murder”); Gina Rodriguez (Best Actress nominee, Television Comedy, “Jane the Virgin”); Adrienne C. Moore (series nominee, “Orange is the New Black”); Aly Mawji (series nominee, “Silicon Valley”); Annie Ilonzeh (series nominee, “Empire”, “Graceland”); Cas Anvar (motion picture nominee “Room”); Elvis Noscalao (series nominee, “American Crime”); Emily Robinson (series nominee, “Transparent”); Jimmy Jean-Louis (motion picture nominee, “JOY”); Joanna Christie (series nominee, “Narcos”); Johnny Ortiz (series nominee, “American Crime”); Rebecca Bloom (motion picture nominee, “The Peanuts Movie”); Richard Cabral (series nominee, “American Crime”); Sam Richardson (series nominee, “VEEP”); Ta’Rhonda Jones (series nominee, “Empire”); Todd Charmont (motion picture nominee, “Son of Saul”); W. Earl Brown (series nominee, “American Crime”) and many others.

The Artisan Group also drew raves from attending press, including ItsNotAboutMe.com, LA.com and The Huffington Post.

Participating members gifting the celebrities this event include: Kristin Sathe, Aunt Kitty's Design; Corinne Fry, Chantry 1975; Donna Fox, Crow Steals Fire; Vanessa Painter, DesignMe Jewelry; Mila Bartos, FizzCandy Jewelry; Vincci Ching, Heritage ReFashioned; Bethany Schuelke ı Hope Anchored Designs Jamie Estelle, Jamie Estelle Jewelry; Laura Tanner Swinand, Laura Tanner Jewelry; Lexi Butler, Lexi Butler Designs; Doug Heifetz, Lost & Forged; Deanna Gailey, Nadean Designs; Nikki Fleming, Nikki Nakks; Carla Kellam, O'Chic Luxury Cases; Emma Mann, Soap Cauldron; and Nancy Wallis, Wallis Designs.

The Artisan Group’s official Event Guide detailing all participating members is available to view online. See photos of gifted items on Pinterest.

To learn more about The Artisan Group’s support of the handcrafted movement, its membership and its charitable contributions, read TAGazine | Vol. 10.

The Artisan Group's members come from all over the United States, Canada, and around the world. The elite organization represents a varied group of individuals who are dedicated to the handcrafted movement. With the help of The Artisan Group, members gift their products to celebrities, VIPs and members of the press at elite Hollywood and New York City gift lounges.

The Artisan Group also assists with placing member products on popular television shows such as How To Get Away With Murder, Empire, Law & Order: SVU, Bones, Jane The Virgin, Modern Family, Baby Daddy, The Vampire Diaries, Days of Our Lives, The Young & The Restless, Girlfriends' Guide To Divorce, Scandal, The Voice, and many others. The Artisan Group® also donates to charitable organizations by providing gift bags that can be auctioned off to raise funds; to date, TAG has helped raise over $10,000 for organizations including Let’s Move Together, One World Foundation and The Joyful Child Foundation.

Follow The Artisan Group® on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/theartisangroup), Twitter (@theartisangroup) and Instagram (@theartisangroup).

Select products are also available to view on The Artisan Group's Pinterest boards (pinterest.com/theartisangroup). Direct press inquiries to press(at)theartisangroup(dot)org.

ABOUT THE ARTISAN GROUP®

The Artisan Group® (http://www.theartisangroup.org) is a premier entertainment marketing group dedicated to representing small business artisans at the best celebrity gift lounges and press events. The organization provides a collective sampling of handcrafted products to celebrities and members of the press at top luxury gift lounges such as those leading up to major red-carpet award shows.

The Artisan Group also coordinates product placement of its member's handcrafted products on such hit television shows as How To Get Away With Murder, Empire, Law & Order: SVU, Bones, Jane The Virgin, Modern Family, Baby Daddy, The Vampire Diaries, Days of Our Lives, The Young & The Restless, Scandal, The Voice, among others. Membership in The Artisan Group is juried and by invitation only.

The Artisan Group is in no way associated with The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, MTV, or The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.