The Cruise Web’s Latest Infographic Previews the New Seabourn Encore

The Cruise Web's infographic previews the New Seabourn Encore “I couldn’t be more excited about the Encore. She’s as beautiful as I’ve come to expect from Seabourn.”, said Karolina Shenton, Senior Marketing Manager at The Cruise Web after attending the Encore’s naming ceremony in Singapore this past weekend.

Seabourn Encore was officially christened in Singapore on January 7, 2017 by her godmother, Sarah Brightman. With this celebration, Seabourn Cruise Line – and the entire cruising world – welcomed its newest member, the 600-passenger Seabourn Encore.

To really shine a light on what sets Seabourn Encore apart from other luxury ships, The Cruise Web created an infographic showcasing the ship’s most remarkable features:

Enjoy the Suite Life with carefully designed and meticulously detailed veranda suites, each of which includes the attentive services of a personal Suite Stewardess. Guests will enjoy a well-stocked in-suite bar, walk-in closets, a choice of pillows and a spacious stone bathroom with separate tub and shower!

Though small, Seabourn Cruise Line’s intimate luxury yachts never lack in options. From entertainment to dining, guests aboard Seabourn Encore will have plenty to choose from. The Grand Salon hosts live local productions, cabaret-style shows and classical recitals, as well as cooking demonstrations, comedy shows and guest speakers. What’s more, Seabourn focuses on making the guest speakers a part of the entire cruise experience in an onboard program called Seabourn Conversations that allows for personal interaction with guests scholars and fascinating luminaries.

Seabourn Encore is designed to let guests take full advantage of the beautiful weather with an onboard watersports marina and signature Evening Under the Stars events featuring live music and dancing on deck. The Retreat is a new shaded outdoor space where guests can retreat for a dip in the whirlpool or to take advantage of the special services available in the Spa Treatment Cabana. Of course, for a more complete spa therapy, guests can visit The Spa at Seabourn for an array of massages and treatments, including an exclusive holistic spa and wellness program from Dr. Andrew Weil, a pioneer in the field of integrative medicine.

The Restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner in casual, yet elegant open-seating environment where guests dine whenever, wherever and with whomever they desire. New aboard Seabourn Encore is Sushi, the line’s first dedicated sushi restaurant. The Grill by Thomas Keller – created in partnership with the world-famous American chef and restaurateur – features updated classics with tableside preparation, all accompanied by world-class cocktails and wines.

After finishing her 10-day inaugural cruise around Indonesia, Seabourn Encore will continue her winter season with a variety of Australian, Asian and Middle Eastern voyages through April 2017. As the summer approaches, Seabourn Encore will reposition to the Mediterranean.

