TheHardwareCity.com Expands Smart Home Controller Product Line with Leviton Z-Wave Enabled Universal Dimmer Switch The Hardware City is proud to include the innovative DZ6HD-1RZ as a dimmer for Z-Wave lighting and home automation

The new Leviton DZ6HD-1RZ Z-Wave Enabled Universal Dimmer Switch is the latest in TheHardwareCity's product line of home automation and lighting control products. Designed for the future, it supports the latest dimmable LED and CFL technologies, as well as legacy incandescent and halogen bulbs.

“As our customers move to smart home devices and more efficient lighting technologies, The Hardware City is proud to include the innovative DZ6HD-1RZ as a dimmer for most Z-Wave in-wall lighting applications,” said Sumesh Bhagat, of TheHardwareCity. “This addition to the TheHardwareCity.com home automation product line is the latest example of TheHardwareCity's commitment to providing cutting edge smart home energy management and lighting control devices.”

The DZ6HD-1RZ supports a wide range of lighting applications including local and remote dimming control for incandescent, dimmable LED and CFL, halogen and magnetic low voltage. The Z-Wave device is scene capable, includes 49 different fade rates and features user pre-sets for powering on and minimum brightness.

The DZ6HD-1RZ is fully compatible with the Wink Hub, Samsung SmartThings, as well as all other certified Z-Wave controllers. As an extension to these hubs, Amazon Echo, Fire TV, Echo Dot, and Amazon Tap may be utilized for voice control over your DZC lighting products.

For more information on the new Leviton DZ6HD-1RZ Z-Wave Enabled universal dimming switch, visit the product page: http://www.thehardwarecity.com/products/DZ6HD-1RZ-Z-Wave-Scene-Capable-Universal-Dimmer%2C-White-Ivory-Light-Almond/T012498.

The Hardware City is an online hardware store offering high quality tools and hardware items at reasonable prices. Headquartered in Farmers Branch, Texas, the online enterprise is dedicated to helping consumers select the best quality tools and hardware for their various projects.

The Hardware City is able to offer its customers lower prices in part by partnering with Shareasale affiliates to promote its e-commerce website TheHardwareCity.com. The Hardware City is accepting affiliate applications at http://www.shareasale.com/shareasale.cfm?merchantID=26550.

TheHardwareCity.com is a leader in home improvement supply. Since 2007, the online hardware store has expanded and grown to include thousands of innovative products. Products from every department are included in their catalog, from electrical to bath accessories. Experts are available to answer questions about any product through the website's online chat or by phone. Visit http://www.thehardwarecity.com/ to view the latest in home improvement products and to take advantage of the company's low prices.