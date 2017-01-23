The American Academy of Thermology (AAT) is the premiere organization in North America for the scientific development, health care training and clinical application of medical infrared imaging. For the first time the AAT is offering a Member Certification Course in a self-directed learning format.

The American Academy of Thermology (AAT), which is the premiere organization in North America for the scientific development, healthcare training and clinical application of medical infrared imaging, has announced the dates for its 2017 Annual Scientific Session, and its 2017 AAT Member Certification Qualification Courses for Technicians, respectively.

For the first time the AAT is offering a Member Certification Course in a self-directed learning format. This option that will be available for Technicians on February 18, 2017. A special live Q&A event for self-directed registrants will be held on February 25, 2017. The AAT is also offering a live webinar format for its Technician Member Certification Course on June 3 and June 10, 2017 from 1-4pm EST (each day).

The 2017 AAT Member Certification Courses for Physicians will be offered for the first time in a webinar format on February 4, 2017 from 10:00am-6:00pm. A second one day live workshop will be held on September 15, 2017, the day prior to the AAT Annual Scientific Session. This course will be held at the Bernadine Center on Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital downtown campus.

The 2017 AAT Annual Scientific Session will take place from September 16-17, 2017 in Greenville, South Carolina, also at the Bernadine Center located within the Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital downtown campus.

The session has been planned and implemented in accordance with the Essential Areas and Policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME). As in past years CME is anticipated from the South Carolina Medical Association under joint providership between it and the American Academy of Thermology.

Additional information on the 2017 AAT Annual Scientific Session, including agenda, online registration and accommodation arrangements, is available at http://aathermology.org/annual-session-program.

Additional information on the 2017 AAT Member Certification Qualification Courses for Technicians, including course outlines and online registration, is available at http://aathermology.org/become-member-certified/course-registration/.

For all other details, including interview requests or media inquiries, visit http://aathermology.org/contact, email info(at)aathermology(dot)org, or call (864) 236-1073.

About the American Academy of Thermology

Founded in 1971, The American Academy of Thermology (AAT) is the premiere organization in North America for the scientific development, health care training and clinical application of medical infrared imaging. The AAT provides a forum for those who have interest in medically-related conditions that involve the autonomic nervous, peripheral vascular and immuno-inflammatory systems. The organization also holds annual conferences for the presentation of scientific and professional papers, and serves as the voice of its members in medical practice, health care finance, legislative and regulatory related matters. Learn more at http://aathermology.org.